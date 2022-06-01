Salvation Army extends flagship Red Shield Appeal

Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 - 17:03

The Salvation Army is extending its major annual fundraising appeal, in what the organisation acknowledges is a difficult environment to raise money to support vital social services aimed at the most in need.

"The combined impact of the rising cost of living, housing crisis and ongoing pandemic are pushing increasing numbers of vulnerable families into poverty," says Assistant Territorial Secretary for Mission, Lt-Colonel Lynette Hutson.

"Not only are the lowest income families being hurt the most, but our frontline services are seeing people who have never accessed Salvation Army services before. This indicates that some individuals and families who were previously doing okay are now being pushed over the edge.

"Some people are finding it very difficult and many of those who have supported us in the past are now themselves under increased financial pressure, with some in need of our support."

Every year the Red Shield Appeal raises vital funds for The Salvation Army’s wraparound services which support thousands of individuals and families in areas including food support, budgeting advice, housing support, counselling, youth development, social work, addictions and other practical assistance.

The annual appeal-which relies in part on a nationwide street collection that was cancelled this year due to Covid-19-has been extended by one month to the end of June.

More information about the Red Shield Appeal, including how to donate, is available on The Salvation Army website: https://www.salvationarmy.org.nz/RedShield