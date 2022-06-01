Auckland’s Sky Tower to be lit up for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee - Brad Olsen

Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 - 17:40

Auckland’s Sky Tower will be lit up as a Beacon on the night of Thursday 2 June as part of celebrations around the world to mark Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, organised by Brad Olsen JP.

To mark Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, young leaders who are network members of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT) will light one Beacon in each of their Commonwealth countries on 2nd June 2022. This will be at locations of their choice outside the capital cities in each of their Commonwealth countries.

"As a QCT Young Leader, I’m proud to be part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacons and Associated Activities on June 2, 2022," says Mr Brad Olsen JP, New Zealand’s QCT Young Leader and the 2016 New Zealand recipient of the Queen’s Young Leaders Award.

"Aucklanders will see the Sky Tower illuminated in fiery colours on Thursday night, as one of the first Platinum Beacons in the world to be lit up," says Mr Olsen. "A massive thanks to Sky City for its support lighting up the Sky Tower to celebrate this significant milestone."

"Having received the Queen’s Young Leaders Award from Her Majesty in 2016 and returning to assist with the Awards in 2017 and 2018, I’ve had the opportunity to discuss with The Queen the importance of young people stepping up into leadership roles and working for the betterment of society. It’s great to be able to play a small part, with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacons and Associated Activities, in celebrating Her Majesty, The Queen’s 70th year and her expansive service to the public."

The Sky Tower Beacon will be lit in Auckland ahead of an event later on Thursday night in Wellington, organised by Rotary New Zealand, to light a Platinum Jubilee Beacon in New Zealand’s capital city, and ahead of the Government’s official Service of Celebration marking the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen on Friday 3 June in Wellington.

CEO of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, Chris Kelly, says "The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT), which was launched in recognition of Her Majesty The Queen’s lifetime of service to others and her love for the Commonwealth and its young people, is delighted to be involved in The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacons’ project, with QCT young leaders lighting beacons across the Commonwealth countries in recognition of Her Majesty The Queen’s 70 years of service and her belief that young people across the Commonwealth are beacons of hope for our collective future."

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacons event is organised by Bruno Peek LVO OBE OPR, Pageantmaster, and Mr Olsen will be participating in New Zealand alongside a number of young leaders across the Commonwealth who are network members of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. The event will also see the lighting of more than 2,022 beacons throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, UK Overseas Territories and within the Commonwealth countries on Thursday June 2, 2022.