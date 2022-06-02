Record-breaking number of entries for Children’s Book Awards produce strong shortlist

Thursday, 2 June, 2022 - 07:01

The 2022 New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults attracted a record-breaking 199 entries, with 28 titles announced today as finalists. This is the highest number of submissions ever received for the Awards, which are the preeminent celebration of publishing for young people in Aotearoa.

Competing across six main categories, the 2022 finalists offer New Zealand’s young readers an educative, engaging and engrossing selection of books with a uniquely Kiwi flavour.

"This year’s entries explore a vast range of topics, including protest, autism, gender equality, racism, and history, providing a platform for thoughtful and, hopefully, some gritty discussions," says convenor of judges Pauline (Vaeluaga) Smith.

"These big topics are so important for sparking conversations with tamariki and rangatahi. Being able to think about and discuss them critically is crucial given the disruptions over the past few years and the rise of misinformation young people now face."

But Smith says it is also wonderful to see authors having fun with themes for younger readers, and that plenty of the finalist books will delight and entertain.

The growing strength of books with te ao MÄori worldview and the growing number and quality of titles in te reo MÄori also stood out to this year’s judges.

"MÄori language and world views are taonga unique to Aotearoa. Having these valued in children's literature is an encouraging sign of the growth of our nation," says Smith.