First sod turned for construction of new Kaitaia mental health unit

Thursday, 2 June, 2022 - 09:09

At dawn on 31 May 2022, the building site was blessed, and the first sod was turned to make way for the construction of a new Mental Health and Addiction Services Sub-Acute Unit on the grounds of Kaitaia Hospital.

"This is a significant development for the Kaitaia community," offered Mental Health and Addiction Services general manager Ian McKenzie.

"Kaitaia is such a long distance from WhangÄrei, especially if you're unwell. So being able to provide services for our community closer to home is really exciting."

The detailed design and engineering for the project have been completed, and both resource and building consents have been granted.

"The new sub-acute unit will complement the bed established within Kaitaia Hospital as a further commitment to providing health services that care for our own locally," Ian said.

The facility will consist of six patient bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and living area, an interview room, a doctor’s review room, a staff office and an outdoor covered patio.

Built to a high standard, this new facility ensures there will be more comprehensive mental health services available across Tai Tokerau.