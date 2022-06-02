Be seen and stay safe on the roads this winter - NPDC

Thursday, 2 June, 2022 - 10:41

Making sure active commuters can been seen while on the road during the darker winter months is the focus of efforts by NPDC’s Let’s Go Team and New Plymouth Police.

On Friday (3 June) the Lets Go team will be on the Coastal Walkway, to mark World Bike Day and to see how well cyclists, pedestrians, scooter riders and other non-drivers can be seen. They will also be giving away safety gear and high visibility backpack covers.

"It’s been getting darker and greyer in the mornings and evenings so it is really important motorists can see you. There are some really simple things people can do, like wearing high vis and reflective clothing and items," says Let’s Go Lead, Nadine Ord.

"For cyclists, making sure they have a front and rear light, and they work, is also important."

The teams will be sending the message Be Seen- TÄ«aho Mai! They will also have coffee vouchers, which are sponsored by Ozone Coffee.

From next week locals will also able to request and collect high visibility backpack covers from all NPDC community libraries, the Disability Information Centre on Young Street and the NPDC civic centre one Liardet Street, all year round.

In addition local primary schools have the chance to host Be Seen - TÄ«aho Mai! initiatives which involves them taking part in competitions and education programmes.

Each year up to 2,000 primary aged students take part in the programme.

For more information on Lets Go’s road safety initiatives visit npdc.govt.nz/beseen