Police embark on new phase of research into Fair and Equitable policing

E pÄnui ana NgÄ Pirihimana o Aotearoa i te tukanga komihanatanga mÅ ngÄ wÄhanga rangahau e toru e tÅ« mai nei, ko tana aronga kia matatika, kia tÅkeke hoki ngÄ mahi pirihimana mÅ ngÄ hapori katoa.
Kei tÄnei rangahau, ka mahi tahi ki ngÄ hapori me ngÄ pirihimana aroÄkapa ki te kite ko wai ka whakatÅ«ria e NgÄ Pirihimana, ka kÅrero rÄtou ki a wai, Ä, he pÄhea tÄ NgÄ Pirihimana aro ki a ia, te whakatau Ähea e tika ana ki te whakamau tangata, me ngÄ whakatau e pÄ ana ki te hÄmene tangata.
Ko tÄnei wÄhanga mahi, e mÅhiotia ana hei kaupapa Understanding Policing Delivery (UPD), i pÄnuitia e te KÅmihana Pirihimana a Andrew Coster i te Maehe 2021 nÅna i kÅpou i te Tiamana o te Paewhiri Motuhake, a TÄ Kim Workman.
Hei whakatÅ«turu i ngÄ ratonga mahi tika, mahi tÅkeke a ngÄ pirihimana mÅ ngÄ hapori katoa, ko tÄ te Paewhiri Motuhake, he kite mÄnÄ he ngÄkau kino ki roto i ngÄ mahi Pirihimana e Å«tonga ana ki ngÄ hapori ahurei, ka mutu, he aha tÅna roanga.
Ko te mahi tuatahi o te kaupapa, ko te whakahaere i ngÄ arotake Ä-motu e rua mÅ ngÄ kÅrero e pÄ ana ki ngÄ mÅhiotanga kÄore anÅ kia whai hua me te whakarite ara mÄ NgÄ Pirihimana kia whakatika i ngÄ hua mÅ ngÄ hapori katoa haere ake nei.
NÄ ngÄ arotake e rua, kua whakaritea me pÄhea te aro a te Paewhiri, otirÄ kia riro mÄ te kaupapa MÄori ngÄ rangahau e tÅ« mai nei, e whakamÅhio me tÄ rÄtou mate ki te kimi i ngÄ tÅ«takinga tÅ«turu i waenga i ngÄ pirihimana me ngÄ mema nÅ ngÄ momo hapori maha.
Hei tÄ TÄ Kim Workman, "Kei te aro noa ngÄ rangahau o tÄwÄhi k ngÄ tatauranga e pÄ ana ki te ngÄkau kino o NgÄ Pirihimana me te kore aro ki ngÄ hapori, NgÄ Pirihimana me Ä rÄtou tÅ«takinga.
Ko tÄ te Paewhiri Motuhake, he tÅ mai i ngÄ tangata mÄtauranga, rangahau, me ngÄ rangatira o ngÄ hapori kia rerekÄ ai te whakahaere o ngÄ mahi rangahau.
Kua roa e whakawhanake ana i tÄtahi kaupapa e aro ai ki ngÄ pirihimana me ngÄ hapori hei hoa i te tukanga rangahau, kaua hei tangata noa."
I te rangi nei, ka tÄ«mata te Paewhiri Motuhake ki te whakarite i ngÄ kaupapa rangahau hou e toru ka tÄ«mata hei te wÄhanga tuarua o 2022.
Hei tÄ Andrew Coster, KÅmihana o NgÄ Pirihimana "E hÄ«kaka ana ahau ki te tautoko i ngÄ mahi a te Paewhiri Motuhake i a rÄtou e tÄ«mata ana i Ä rÄtou mahi rangahau mÅ tÄnei wÄhanga mahi.
NÄ Änei mahi ka taea e ngÄ Pirihimana ngÄ whakaaro o te hapori te Äta whakamÅhio, me te Äta tohu mÄnÄ he Ähuatanga me mÄtua panoni e mÄtou kia pai ai Ä mÄtou kaupapa here, tukanga, tikanga rÄnei.
He wÄhi nui tÅ UPD i ngÄ mahi whÄnui e whakahaeretia ana e mÄtou ngÄ ratonga pirihimana hei mÄngai, hei urupare hoki ki ngÄ hapori katoa - inÄ hoki, kei te mÅhio mÄtou mÄ te mahi tahi rawa me ngÄ hapori e whakaheke mauroa ai te hara me te tÅ«kino.
Ko te whÄinga o tÄnei mahi kia riro mÄ te rangahau hei tÅ«Äpapa e tutuki ai te wÄhi ki a mÄtou kia tika, kia tÅkeke hoki te ratonga pirihimana ki te katoa."
Hei tÄ ngÄ kÅrero tÄpiri ake a Glen Wilcox, mema o te Paewhiri Ä-ture MÄori Motuhake ki TÄmaki Makaurau, me te Paewhiri Motuhake UPD "e haere atu ana nga pirihimana ki te mahi pai.
He pai tena ! Ahakoa tena, ko te nako o te rangahau neki, ki te whitikoro ki te hunga a nga hapori, te ropu pirihimana hoki, kia rokohina ai, mena e mohio ake ana ratou i nga tikanga titaha, me te aweawe o aua tikanga ki te oranga o te tangata, ki te whanau, ki te hapori, to tatou motu hoki.
Katahi ka taea e nga pirihimana te ata whakahuri i aua tikanga titaha hei painga mo nga tangata katoa o Aotearoa."
Hei tÄ Ahorangi TÅ«hono Khylee Quice, NgÄpuhi, Te Roroa, NgÄti Porou, NgÄti Kahungunu: Manukura Ture ki Te WÄnanga Aronui o TÄmaki Makaurau, mema hoki o te Paewhiri Motuhake o UPD, "Ko Ätahi o ngÄ mahi pirihimana o mua, o nÄianei hoki nÅ roto o Aotearoa, kua pÄnei te mataku me te rangirua o Ätahi o Å tÄtou hapori.
He whakapapa huhua tÅ Änei whakaaro me ngÄ wheako, he hua nÅ te mahi pirihimana whakatoihara ahakoa i takune, kÄore i takune rÄnei.
Ka roa rawa te whakawhanake me te whakaÅ« i te panonitanga tÅ«turu, mauroa hoki ina pupuritia, whakaaetia hoki e te katoa.
Mai rÄnÅ he mea Äki au nÄ te tÅ«turu o tÄ NgÄ Pirihimana Å« ki tÄnei kaupapa whakahirahira."
Ko KaimÄtÄtaki Scott Gemmell te Toihau Ä-Rohe o Counties Manukau East me te Tiamana o te RÅpÅ« Tohutohu Mahi o NgÄ Pirihimana, e mahi tahi ana ki te Paewhiri Motuhake me ngÄ kairangahau kia Äta rangahau he aha i pÄnei ai Ä mÄtou mahi, me pÄhea hoki mÄtou e whakatau.
Hei tÄ KaimÄtÄtaki Gemmell, "E hÄ«kaka ana ahau ki te kite i tÄnei kokenga whakahirahira ki tÄ mÄtou wÄhanga rangahau.
He tino nui ki a mÄtou me ngÄ hapori ko wai ka whakatÅ«ria e mÄtou, Ähea e tika ana te whakamaua o te tangata me ngÄ tangata ka hÄmenetia e mÄtou.
He take matawhÄiti te ngÄkau kino ki ngÄ hapori me Å mÄtou kaimahi anÅ hoki.
E manawanui ana mÄtou ki te aro nui ki tÄnei take - inÄ hoki he nui te take ki ngÄ hapori, he nui hoki ki a mÄtou."
MÄ te whakapono mai a te hapori i te tika o Ä mÄtou mahi e taea ai e mÄtou rÄtou te tiaki.
He Äheinga nui kia pÄtata atu ai ki ngÄ hapori ki te mahi tahi ki a rÄtou kia heke i ngÄ mahi hara me ngÄ mahi tÅ«kino e pÄ ana ki a rÄtou i Änei wÄ nei.
KoinÄ te take ka tae ai mai Å mÄtou pirihimana ia r, Ä, he whÄinga hoki kÄore e kore kei te whakaarohia tahitia e mÄtou me ngÄ hapori."
Atu i te whakaterenga o te mahi kÅmihana i tÄtahi atu wÄhanga o te rangahau, ka whakarewa te kaupapa i te ranghau kua oti kÄ, me ngÄ puka whakarÄpopototanga.
Hei tÄ TÄ Kim Workman, NgÄti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, RangitÄne o Wairarapa, "Kua tÄ«mata pai te kaupapa rangahau o UPD.
Kua whakaae NgÄ Pirihimana me te Paewhiri Motuhake, mÄnÄ e hiahia ana mÄtou kia matatika, kia tÅkeke hoki ngÄ mahi pirihimana ki Aotearoa, e rua ngÄ mata o te kokenga ki mua.
Tuatahi ake, ka riro mÄ ngÄ taunakitanga tÄnei rangahau e arataki.
Tuarua, ki te kimi mÄtou i tÄtahi whakaturetanga, he tikanga, he kaupapa here, he tukanga rÄnei, ka mahi tahi mÄtou ki NgÄ Pirihimana me ngÄ hapori ki te Äta mÅhio he aha i pÄrÄ ai, me pÄhea hoki tÄtou e whakatika ai.
He nui ngÄ rangahau kua kitea e au e noho puehu ana i te pae pukapuka.
Hei aha mÄku tÄrÄ, he pÄrÄ i taku pÄengaenga ingoa, taku kÅrero hua kore rÄnei.
MÄnÄ he raru, ko tÄ mÄtou hiahia kia mahi NgÄ Pirihimana me te Paewhiri ki te whakapai ake, kia tere hoki ngÄ panonitanga e tika ana."
Police embark on new phase of research into Fair and Equitable policing
The New Zealand Police is announcing the commissioning process for the next three areas of research with the aim of ensuring fair and equitable policing for all communities.
The research will involve working alongside communities and frontline police officers to explore who Police stop and speak to and how the Police engage with them, decisions around when and why the use of force is justified as well as decisions around laying charges.
This body of work, known as the Understanding Policing Delivery (UPD) programme, was announced by the Police Commissioner Andrew Coster in March 2021 when he appointed the Chair of the Independent Panel TÄ Kim Workman.
To ensure that police are delivering a fair and equitable service for all communities, the Independent Panel’s purpose is to identify whether, where, and to what extent, any aspects of bias that affects specific communities exist within the Police’s operating environment.
The first action of the programme was to commission two reviews of existing national and international literature on the subject to identify knowledge gaps and to provide Police with clear and actionable ways to improve outcomes for all communities in the future.
These two reviews have informed the Panel’s approach, especially that future research be led by kaupapa MÄori methodology along with the need to explore the real-world interactions between police and the members of a range of communities.
TÄ Kim Workman said, "Overseas research into perceived Police bias has relied heavily on data alone, without fully engaging with communities and Police officers and their interactions.
The Independent Panel brings together a diverse group of academics, researchers, and community leaders, to ensure that this research is conducted differently. We have taken the time to develop an approach which will engage police officers and communities as partners in the research process, rather than as subjects."
Today, the Independent Panel starts the process of commissioning the next three topics of research which will commence in the second half of 2022.
Andrew Coster, Commissioner of Police said, "I’m looking forward to supporting the work of the Independent Panel as they start our active research phase of this work.
This work will enable Police to understand how different communities perceive us and clearly identify if there are any changes that we need to make to improve our policies, processes or practices.
UPD is a critical part of a range of wider work we are undertaking to make sure our police service is representative of and responsive to all communities - because we know we can only reduce crime and harm in the long term when we work together with communities to do that.
Our aim with this work is to give us a strong evidence base to help us make sure we are delivering a policing service that is fair and equitable for all."
Glenn Wilcox, member of the Independent MÄori Statutory Board in TÄmaki Makaurau and of the UPD Independent Panel added in his own words, "The police endeavour to do a good job.
That's good! Even so, our research focus is to discuss with people in the community including members of the police to find out, if they are aware of any biased practices and the impact of those practices on the wellbeing of individuals, families, society and our nation.
Then Police can work to change those biased practices for the benefit of all the people of New Zealand."
Associate Professor Khylee Quince, NgÄpuhi, Te Roroa, NgÄti Porou, NgÄti Kahungunu: Dean of the School of Law at Auckland University of Technology and a member of the UPD Independent Panel said, "Some of the past and present policing practices in Aotearoa have contributed to relationships of fear and mistrust amongst some in our communities.
These attitudes and experiences have a long-embedded whakapapa that is the culmination of many decades of inequitable policing, whether deliberate or not.
