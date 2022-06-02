Police embark on new phase of research into Fair and Equitable policing

Thursday, 2 June, 2022 - 11:05

E pÄnui ana NgÄ Pirihimana o Aotearoa i te tukanga komihanatanga mÅ ngÄ wÄhanga rangahau e toru e tÅ« mai nei, ko tana aronga kia matatika, kia tÅkeke hoki ngÄ mahi pirihimana mÅ ngÄ hapori katoa.

Kei tÄnei rangahau, ka mahi tahi ki ngÄ hapori me ngÄ pirihimana aroÄkapa ki te kite ko wai ka whakatÅ«ria e NgÄ Pirihimana, ka kÅrero rÄtou ki a wai, Ä, he pÄhea tÄ NgÄ Pirihimana aro ki a ia, te whakatau Ähea e tika ana ki te whakamau tangata, me ngÄ whakatau e pÄ ana ki te hÄmene tangata.

Ko tÄnei wÄhanga mahi, e mÅhiotia ana hei kaupapa Understanding Policing Delivery (UPD), i pÄnuitia e te KÅmihana Pirihimana a Andrew Coster i te Maehe 2021 nÅna i kÅpou i te Tiamana o te Paewhiri Motuhake, a TÄ Kim Workman.

Hei whakatÅ«turu i ngÄ ratonga mahi tika, mahi tÅkeke a ngÄ pirihimana mÅ ngÄ hapori katoa, ko tÄ te Paewhiri Motuhake, he kite mÄnÄ he ngÄkau kino ki roto i ngÄ mahi Pirihimana e Å«tonga ana ki ngÄ hapori ahurei, ka mutu, he aha tÅna roanga.

Ko te mahi tuatahi o te kaupapa, ko te whakahaere i ngÄ arotake Ä-motu e rua mÅ ngÄ kÅrero e pÄ ana ki ngÄ mÅhiotanga kÄore anÅ kia whai hua me te whakarite ara mÄ NgÄ Pirihimana kia whakatika i ngÄ hua mÅ ngÄ hapori katoa haere ake nei.

NÄ ngÄ arotake e rua, kua whakaritea me pÄhea te aro a te Paewhiri, otirÄ kia riro mÄ te kaupapa MÄori ngÄ rangahau e tÅ« mai nei, e whakamÅhio me tÄ rÄtou mate ki te kimi i ngÄ tÅ«takinga tÅ«turu i waenga i ngÄ pirihimana me ngÄ mema nÅ ngÄ momo hapori maha.

Hei tÄ TÄ Kim Workman, "Kei te aro noa ngÄ rangahau o tÄwÄhi k ngÄ tatauranga e pÄ ana ki te ngÄkau kino o NgÄ Pirihimana me te kore aro ki ngÄ hapori, NgÄ Pirihimana me Ä rÄtou tÅ«takinga.

Ko tÄ te Paewhiri Motuhake, he tÅ mai i ngÄ tangata mÄtauranga, rangahau, me ngÄ rangatira o ngÄ hapori kia rerekÄ ai te whakahaere o ngÄ mahi rangahau.

Kua roa e whakawhanake ana i tÄtahi kaupapa e aro ai ki ngÄ pirihimana me ngÄ hapori hei hoa i te tukanga rangahau, kaua hei tangata noa."

I te rangi nei, ka tÄ«mata te Paewhiri Motuhake ki te whakarite i ngÄ kaupapa rangahau hou e toru ka tÄ«mata hei te wÄhanga tuarua o 2022.

Hei tÄ Andrew Coster, KÅmihana o NgÄ Pirihimana "E hÄ«kaka ana ahau ki te tautoko i ngÄ mahi a te Paewhiri Motuhake i a rÄtou e tÄ«mata ana i Ä rÄtou mahi rangahau mÅ tÄnei wÄhanga mahi.

NÄ Änei mahi ka taea e ngÄ Pirihimana ngÄ whakaaro o te hapori te Äta whakamÅhio, me te Äta tohu mÄnÄ he Ähuatanga me mÄtua panoni e mÄtou kia pai ai Ä mÄtou kaupapa here, tukanga, tikanga rÄnei.

He wÄhi nui tÅ UPD i ngÄ mahi whÄnui e whakahaeretia ana e mÄtou ngÄ ratonga pirihimana hei mÄngai, hei urupare hoki ki ngÄ hapori katoa - inÄ hoki, kei te mÅhio mÄtou mÄ te mahi tahi rawa me ngÄ hapori e whakaheke mauroa ai te hara me te tÅ«kino.

Ko te whÄinga o tÄnei mahi kia riro mÄ te rangahau hei tÅ«Äpapa e tutuki ai te wÄhi ki a mÄtou kia tika, kia tÅkeke hoki te ratonga pirihimana ki te katoa."

Hei tÄ ngÄ kÅrero tÄpiri ake a Glen Wilcox, mema o te Paewhiri Ä-ture MÄori Motuhake ki TÄmaki Makaurau, me te Paewhiri Motuhake UPD "e haere atu ana nga pirihimana ki te mahi pai.

He pai tena ! Ahakoa tena, ko te nako o te rangahau neki, ki te whitikoro ki te hunga a nga hapori, te ropu pirihimana hoki, kia rokohina ai, mena e mohio ake ana ratou i nga tikanga titaha, me te aweawe o aua tikanga ki te oranga o te tangata, ki te whanau, ki te hapori, to tatou motu hoki.

Katahi ka taea e nga pirihimana te ata whakahuri i aua tikanga titaha hei painga mo nga tangata katoa o Aotearoa."

Hei tÄ Ahorangi TÅ«hono Khylee Quice, NgÄpuhi, Te Roroa, NgÄti Porou, NgÄti Kahungunu: Manukura Ture ki Te WÄnanga Aronui o TÄmaki Makaurau, mema hoki o te Paewhiri Motuhake o UPD, "Ko Ätahi o ngÄ mahi pirihimana o mua, o nÄianei hoki nÅ roto o Aotearoa, kua pÄnei te mataku me te rangirua o Ätahi o Å tÄtou hapori.

He whakapapa huhua tÅ Änei whakaaro me ngÄ wheako, he hua nÅ te mahi pirihimana whakatoihara ahakoa i takune, kÄore i takune rÄnei.

Ka roa rawa te whakawhanake me te whakaÅ« i te panonitanga tÅ«turu, mauroa hoki ina pupuritia, whakaaetia hoki e te katoa.

Mai rÄnÅ he mea Äki au nÄ te tÅ«turu o tÄ NgÄ Pirihimana Å« ki tÄnei kaupapa whakahirahira."

Ko KaimÄtÄtaki Scott Gemmell te Toihau Ä-Rohe o Counties Manukau East me te Tiamana o te RÅpÅ« Tohutohu Mahi o NgÄ Pirihimana, e mahi tahi ana ki te Paewhiri Motuhake me ngÄ kairangahau kia Äta rangahau he aha i pÄnei ai Ä mÄtou mahi, me pÄhea hoki mÄtou e whakatau.

Hei tÄ KaimÄtÄtaki Gemmell, "E hÄ«kaka ana ahau ki te kite i tÄnei kokenga whakahirahira ki tÄ mÄtou wÄhanga rangahau.

He tino nui ki a mÄtou me ngÄ hapori ko wai ka whakatÅ«ria e mÄtou, Ähea e tika ana te whakamaua o te tangata me ngÄ tangata ka hÄmenetia e mÄtou.

He take matawhÄiti te ngÄkau kino ki ngÄ hapori me Å mÄtou kaimahi anÅ hoki.

E manawanui ana mÄtou ki te aro nui ki tÄnei take - inÄ hoki he nui te take ki ngÄ hapori, he nui hoki ki a mÄtou."

MÄ te whakapono mai a te hapori i te tika o Ä mÄtou mahi e taea ai e mÄtou rÄtou te tiaki.

He Äheinga nui kia pÄtata atu ai ki ngÄ hapori ki te mahi tahi ki a rÄtou kia heke i ngÄ mahi hara me ngÄ mahi tÅ«kino e pÄ ana ki a rÄtou i Änei wÄ nei.

KoinÄ te take ka tae ai mai Å mÄtou pirihimana ia r, Ä, he whÄinga hoki kÄore e kore kei te whakaarohia tahitia e mÄtou me ngÄ hapori."

Atu i te whakaterenga o te mahi kÅmihana i tÄtahi atu wÄhanga o te rangahau, ka whakarewa te kaupapa i te ranghau kua oti kÄ, me ngÄ puka whakarÄpopototanga.

Hei tÄ TÄ Kim Workman, NgÄti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, RangitÄne o Wairarapa, "Kua tÄ«mata pai te kaupapa rangahau o UPD.

Kua whakaae NgÄ Pirihimana me te Paewhiri Motuhake, mÄnÄ e hiahia ana mÄtou kia matatika, kia tÅkeke hoki ngÄ mahi pirihimana ki Aotearoa, e rua ngÄ mata o te kokenga ki mua.

Tuatahi ake, ka riro mÄ ngÄ taunakitanga tÄnei rangahau e arataki.

Tuarua, ki te kimi mÄtou i tÄtahi whakaturetanga, he tikanga, he kaupapa here, he tukanga rÄnei, ka mahi tahi mÄtou ki NgÄ Pirihimana me ngÄ hapori ki te Äta mÅhio he aha i pÄrÄ ai, me pÄhea hoki tÄtou e whakatika ai.

He nui ngÄ rangahau kua kitea e au e noho puehu ana i te pae pukapuka.

Hei aha mÄku tÄrÄ, he pÄrÄ i taku pÄengaenga ingoa, taku kÅrero hua kore rÄnei.

MÄnÄ he raru, ko tÄ mÄtou hiahia kia mahi NgÄ Pirihimana me te Paewhiri ki te whakapai ake, kia tere hoki ngÄ panonitanga e tika ana."

Police embark on new phase of research into Fair and Equitable policing

The New Zealand Police is announcing the commissioning process for the next three areas of research with the aim of ensuring fair and equitable policing for all communities.

The research will involve working alongside communities and frontline police officers to explore who Police stop and speak to and how the Police engage with them, decisions around when and why the use of force is justified as well as decisions around laying charges.

This body of work, known as the Understanding Policing Delivery (UPD) programme, was announced by the Police Commissioner Andrew Coster in March 2021 when he appointed the Chair of the Independent Panel TÄ Kim Workman.

To ensure that police are delivering a fair and equitable service for all communities, the Independent Panel’s purpose is to identify whether, where, and to what extent, any aspects of bias that affects specific communities exist within the Police’s operating environment.

The first action of the programme was to commission two reviews of existing national and international literature on the subject to identify knowledge gaps and to provide Police with clear and actionable ways to improve outcomes for all communities in the future.

These two reviews have informed the Panel’s approach, especially that future research be led by kaupapa MÄori methodology along with the need to explore the real-world interactions between police and the members of a range of communities.

TÄ Kim Workman said, "Overseas research into perceived Police bias has relied heavily on data alone, without fully engaging with communities and Police officers and their interactions.

The Independent Panel brings together a diverse group of academics, researchers, and community leaders, to ensure that this research is conducted differently. We have taken the time to develop an approach which will engage police officers and communities as partners in the research process, rather than as subjects."

Today, the Independent Panel starts the process of commissioning the next three topics of research which will commence in the second half of 2022.

Andrew Coster, Commissioner of Police said, "I’m looking forward to supporting the work of the Independent Panel as they start our active research phase of this work.

This work will enable Police to understand how different communities perceive us and clearly identify if there are any changes that we need to make to improve our policies, processes or practices.

UPD is a critical part of a range of wider work we are undertaking to make sure our police service is representative of and responsive to all communities - because we know we can only reduce crime and harm in the long term when we work together with communities to do that.

Our aim with this work is to give us a strong evidence base to help us make sure we are delivering a policing service that is fair and equitable for all."

Glenn Wilcox, member of the Independent MÄori Statutory Board in TÄmaki Makaurau and of the UPD Independent Panel added in his own words, "The police endeavour to do a good job.

That's good! Even so, our research focus is to discuss with people in the community including members of the police to find out, if they are aware of any biased practices and the impact of those practices on the wellbeing of individuals, families, society and our nation.

Then Police can work to change those biased practices for the benefit of all the people of New Zealand."

Associate Professor Khylee Quince, NgÄpuhi, Te Roroa, NgÄti Porou, NgÄti Kahungunu: Dean of the School of Law at Auckland University of Technology and a member of the UPD Independent Panel said, "Some of the past and present policing practices in Aotearoa have contributed to relationships of fear and mistrust amongst some in our communities.

These attitudes and experiences have a long-embedded whakapapa that is the culmination of many decades of inequitable policing, whether deliberate or not.