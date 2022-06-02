Le Afioga Fuimaono Karl Pulotu-Endemann to be the first Pacific person awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Massey University

Thursday, 2 June, 2022 - 17:30

Renowned Pacific health academic, fa’afafine, registered psychiatric, general and obstetric nurse Fuimaono Karl Pulotu-Endemann is to be presented with an Honorary Doctorate in Health (honoris causa) from Massey University in recognition of his outstanding service and contribution to the health of Pacific people. The presentation will take place at a ceremony in Wellington on Thursday 2 June 2022. He will be the first Pacific person to receive an Honorary Doctorate from Massey University.

Fuimaono Pulotu-Endemann is a well-respected veteran health consultant who has contributed to the health sector with a specialty in mental health for more than 30 years. He is known for his strong advocacy for Pacific people at governance level and has long contributed policy advice, leadership and governance across a high number of local, national and international health and social services. Fuimaono Pulotu-Endemann is a role model and a strong advocate for fa’afafine in New Zealand, the Pacific, and the world. He was one of the first openly fa’afafine employees in the New Zealand public service and he has dedicated most of his life to standing up for fa’afafine voices and rights.

Massey University Chancellor Michael Ahie says Fuimaono Pulotu-Endemann’s contribution to Aotearoa Pacific people has been immense. "Fuimaono is a respected educator, a trailblazer and an exceptional individual who has used his cultural background and broad and relevant professional and academic trajectory to serve and represent Pacific people in Aotearoa New Zealand."

Massey University Dean Pacific Professor Palatasa Havea says this is an opportunity to recognise Fuimaono Pulotu-Endemann’s outstanding service, great leadership and exemplary commitment to service to others.

"Recognising Fuimaono’s service to health, the Pacific community, and to Rainbow Pasifika aiga speaks volumes for the lives of people and communities he serves in Aotearoa. His service and leadership has been exceptional. Bestowing him with the Honorary Doctorate in Health at a special ceremony challenges us and encourages us to give our very best and inspire others to do the same."

Samoan-born Fuimaono Pulotu-Endemann developed the Fonofale model of Pacific mental health in 1984, accepted by the Mental Health Commission of New Zealand as the standard for treating Pacific mental health. For more than 35 years he has represented Pacific people on various local and national boards, including the Alcohol and Liquor Advisory Council of New Zealand, The Psychologists Board, Hutt Valley and Capital and Coast District Health Boards, Creative New Zealand Pacific Council, the Taeaomanino Board (a Pacific NGO), the New Zealand AIDS Foundation and the Parole Board. He has been a Justice of the Peace for more than 30 years and was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for Public Health in the 2001 New Year’s Honours List. He was bestowed the chiefly ali’i title of the high chief from the village of Salani, Falealili District, in the island of Upolu in Samoa.

Massey University honorary doctorates are awarded to individuals of distinction who have made a significant contribution to the university, the nation, or the public.