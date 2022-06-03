Friday, 3 June, 2022 - 15:22

A fireworks display for Matariki ki PÅneke will go ahead this year, with Mana Whenua and Wellington City Council meeting to discuss the format of future celebrations to mark the MÄori New Year.

In 2017, we collectively agreed to move the Guy Fawkes fireworks display in November to Matariki in June.

Matariki was deemed more appropriate for a significant celebration and fireworks display. November the 5th is also the anniversary of Te PÄhuatanga o Parihaka - a very important day for the people of Te Ätiawa Taranaki WhÄnui.

Wellington City Council’s TÄtai Heke MÄori, Karepa Wall says Council is dedicated to working collaboratively with mana whenua on their Puanga celebration as well as Matariki celebrations.

"We recently formalised our partnership in the signing of TÄkai Here, which enables mana whenua to take a leading role in MÄori celebrations and language initiatives.

"This includes the format for Puanga and Matariki celebrations in Wellington, and we look forward to that kÅrero."

Taranaki WhÄnui Chair Kara Puketapu-Dentice welcomed the Council’s willingness to work together on future events.

"There are a range of views that we want to discuss with the Council and ensure we mark the MÄori New Year in the right way."

The capital will celebrate Matariki ki PÅneke with a series of events and experiences for whÄnau to enjoy.

Mana Whenua has a range of Puanga activities over the coming weeks supported by Council, with the Matariki ki PÅneke Ahi KÄ experience around the Wellington waterfront and Te NgÄkau Civic Square from Thursday 23 to Sunday 26 June between 6pm and 9pm each evening.

