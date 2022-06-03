|
A fireworks display for Matariki ki PÅneke will go ahead this year, with Mana Whenua and Wellington City Council meeting to discuss the format of future celebrations to mark the MÄori New Year.
In 2017, we collectively agreed to move the Guy Fawkes fireworks display in November to Matariki in June.
Matariki was deemed more appropriate for a significant celebration and fireworks display. November the 5th is also the anniversary of Te PÄhuatanga o Parihaka - a very important day for the people of Te Ätiawa Taranaki WhÄnui.
Wellington City Council’s TÄtai Heke MÄori, Karepa Wall says Council is dedicated to working collaboratively with mana whenua on their Puanga celebration as well as Matariki celebrations.
"We recently formalised our partnership in the signing of TÄkai Here, which enables mana whenua to take a leading role in MÄori celebrations and language initiatives.
"This includes the format for Puanga and Matariki celebrations in Wellington, and we look forward to that kÅrero."
Taranaki WhÄnui Chair Kara Puketapu-Dentice welcomed the Council’s willingness to work together on future events.
"There are a range of views that we want to discuss with the Council and ensure we mark the MÄori New Year in the right way."
The capital will celebrate Matariki ki PÅneke with a series of events and experiences for whÄnau to enjoy.
Mana Whenua has a range of Puanga activities over the coming weeks supported by Council, with the Matariki ki PÅneke Ahi KÄ experience around the Wellington waterfront and Te NgÄkau Civic Square from Thursday 23 to Sunday 26 June between 6pm and 9pm each evening.
For more information, visit the Council’s Facebook page and visit wellington.govt.nz/matariki for the full programme of events.
