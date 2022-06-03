Autumn and May climate summaries - NIWA

Friday, 3 June, 2022 - 15:37

May 2022 mean sea level air pressure was above normal over and to the east of Aotearoa NewZealand. Overall, this resulted in more northerly airflows than usual over much of the country - apattern aided by continuing La Niña conditions. The weather was generally settled and warm for thefirst half of the month, although a heavy rainfall event in early May caused flooding in parts of theWest Coast. During the second half of May, the weather turned more unsettled as several intense lowpressure systems and associated cold fronts crossed New Zealand. These systems brought powerfulwinds, areas of heavy rain, and numerous thunderstorms, one of which produced a possible tornado inLevin that caused considerable damage to many structures (see Highlights and extreme events sectionfor further details).Temperatures were above average (0.51-1.20°C above average) or well above average (>1.20°C aboveaverage) in every region of New Zealand. It was the third-warmest May on record in New Zealand.The nationwide average temperature in May 2022 was 12.6°C. This is 1.8°C above the 1981-2010 MayAotearoa New Zealand Climate Summary: May 2022 Issued: 3 June 2022

average from NIWA’s seven station temperature series which begins in 1909. Of the four warmestMays on record, all have occurred since 2011.The very warm air temperatures were a result of more frequent northerly airflows, ongoing warmerthan average sea surface temperatures (SSTs) around the country, and climate change. Monthly SSTanomalies were the largest on record for May in the west of the North Island and the north, west, andeast of the South Island (1.9 ÌC, 2.0 ÌC, 1.8 ÌC, and 1.9 ÌC above average respectively since records beganin 1982).May rainfall was below normal (50-79% of normal) or well below normal (<50% of normal) in parts ofNorthland, Auckland, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, the Wairarapa, Canterbury (south of Christchurch),Otago, and southwestern Southland. It was particularly dry in Lauder, Ranfurly and Timaru, where just12 mm, 13 mm and 14 mm of rainfall was recorded, respectively. In contrast, rainfall was abovenormal (120-149% of normal) or well above normal (>149% of normal) for northern parts of inlandCanterbury and the West Coast, ManawatÅ«-Whanganui, much of Taranaki, and inland portions of Bayof Plenty and Waikato. The wettest locations compared to normal were Westport and Levin, whichrecorded 213% and 206% of normal May rainfall, respectively.

Further Highlights:

- The highest temperature was 25.6°C, observed at Rangiora on 2 May, and Hastings on 19 May.

- The lowest temperature was -6.9°C, observed at Middlemarch on 28 May.

- The highest 1-day rainfall was 115 mm, recorded at Milford Sound on 7 May.

- The highest wind gust was 193 km/h, observed at Cape Foulwind on 20 May.

- Of the six main centres in May 2022, Auckland was the warmest, Tauranga was the sunniest,

Dunedin was the driest, Christchurch was the coolest, Hamilton was the wettest and Wellington

was the least sunny.

- Of the available, regularly reporting sunshine observation sites, the sunniest four locations in

2022 so far are Taranaki (1290 hours), Bay of Plenty (1203 hours), Greater Nelson (1194 hours)

and KÄpiti Coast (1170 hours).