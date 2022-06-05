Sunday, 5 June, 2022 - 09:30

The first proper winter blast of 2022 may be on the way for New Zealand, following weeks of milder than usual weather.

A storm is forecast to develop this week in the Southern Ocean and by this coming Friday or Saturday the set up may allow an Antarctic southerly to bring the first sea level, or low level, snow event of the year to NZ.

Forecasts at WeatherWatch.co.nz now have snow icons appearing in places like Dunedin, Invercargill, Gore and Queenstown for next Saturday (June 11).

"It's too early to lock this in but the data and reliable models are certainly aligning more to bring a wintry outbreak to the country at the end of this week" says WeatherWatch.co.nz head forecaster Philip Duncan.

We will have more details on Tuesday about which areas will be most impacted - and also trying to confirm if snow will fall at sea level.

In recent days Tasmania, Victoria and NSW have all had snow events on the mountains and ranges with snow levels as low as 300m. NZ has the chance of snow to sea level in Southland and Otago and to low levels in some parts of Canterbury, based on data today. Airflows in Canterbury and northwards may have more of a westerly lean to them, which can keep these regions slightly milder and drier - but this isn't yet confirmed and the modelling could still change enough.

WeatherWatch.co.nz says the best chance for Antarctic blasts in New Zealand is when a powerful high lies over Tasmania shaped north-to-south, while a deep low lies south to south east of Dunedin...the two then work together to dredge up Antarctic southerlies.

Article can be viewed at:

https://www.weatherwatch.co.nz/content/southern-ocean-storm-may-produce-sea-level-snow-in-nz-later-this-week/