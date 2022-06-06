It’s time to know your GHG numbers - Beef and Lamb NZ

Monday, 6 June, 2022 - 13:05

Farmers from Southland to the Far North and everywhere in between are taking part in workshops to know their greenhouse gas (GHG) numbers and create action plans.

Meat processors are teaming up with B+LNZ to deliver many of these workshops.

Under He Waka Eke Noa, the primary sector’s climate change commitment to measure, manage and reduce GHG emissions, farmers will need to know their farm’s annual GHG numbers by December 2022.

By January 2025, they will need to have a written plan in place for measuring and managing their emissions.

The B+LNZ workshops are currently being hosted in partnership with Silver Fern Farms and Greenlea Premier Meats.

They explain why farmers should know their GHG numbers and help them calculate on-farm GHG emissions using B+LNZ’s GHG Calculator. Farmers will also be shown how to create GHG action plans for their farms.

B+LNZ’s Eastern North Island Extension Manager Sarah Crofoot says the workshops will show farmers where their emissions come from and how they can be managed.

"The workshops help farmers understand that many of the actions they take will result in improvements in environmental performance, including the sustainable management of GHGs, and also help improve on-farm performance," she says.

Silver Fern Farms Agribusiness and Strategic Solutions Manager Greg McSkimming says the number of farmers taking part in the workshops has been pleasing.

"We’ve had a lot of positive feedback about the way the workshops are organised and structured," he says.

"Workshop participation levels have been outstanding, and we’ve found that farmers are really engaged.

"We’re looking forward to supporting future workshops."

Greenlea Premier Meats’ Managing Director Tony Egan says consumers are considering the impact of carbon emissions more than ever, and it is important that the sector meets those expectations.

"The market is showing that consumers are considering the impacts of carbon emissions in their purchasing decisions," he says.

"The good news is that our grass-fed systems, with low emissions and high animal welfare, are exactly what consumers are looking for."

Egan also acknowledged that GHG emissions may be a daunting topic for some farmers.

"We understand that change is happening quickly, which can be overwhelming. That's why it's important that this support is available.

"We encourage farmers to join us on this journey, know their numbers, and create an action plan for their farm."

More workshops partnering with ANZCO and Deer Industry New Zealand are coming up and new partnerships are in the pipeline.

Keep an eye out for ‘Responding to a changing climate - Know your numbers and have a plan’ workshops near you on B+LNZ’s events page. https://ae1f72f6834842588d5b67360930c13b.svc.dynamics.com/t/t/xHjAmp1hhkDq3rCbxW0hY0koxCYQq5GpaggsV5draCox/CdKPECHclxAVYnS6TNUKGxvSBVZxevGNvs8AhbyCMtMx?targetUrl=https%3A%2F%2Fbeeflambnz.com%2Fevents%3Fevent_type%3D196