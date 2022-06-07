Supie announces tax free produce as the online supermarket turns one

Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 - 12:05

Grocery alternative Supie is celebrating its first birthday this June and to celebrate is giving its customers 15 percent off all fresh produce for the month.

Supie applauds the government for continuing the conversation in response to the Commerce Commission report, however believes the action taken is not going to help consumers' pockets today.

So in response, for the entire month of June, Supie wants to give back to its members and will be returning 15 per cent GST to members accounts off produce purchases for the entire month to spend as Supie cash for their next shop.

Supie founder Sarah Balle says customers often compare Supie prices to those of the major retailers and despite only being in business for 12 months, with minimal buying power, Supie does offer a similar price to the duopoly.

"That’s got to get you thinking, doesn't it; how we are able to do this when we are such new entrant.. So to mark our first birthday we really want to thank our customers for their loyalty. We want to thank them for their support by offering no GST on produce as part of our a mission to make the food industry fairer." Says Sarah.

The online supermarket has gone from strength to strength during its first 12 months of trading delivering tens of thousands of orders and more than half a million units.

Memberships continue to rise with them recently hitting over 23,000, and the product range continues to grow, with 6,000 items now available- including recently added beer, wines and spirits. Supie’s no waste model has also saved over 12.5 tonnes of food from landfill during the first year of trading.

Sarah launched Supie with a vision to provide a supplier-friendly and customer-focused approach to food retailing, and in a year dominated by skyrocketing food prices and the Commerce Commission inquiry into the supermarket duopoly, she has emerged a champion for fairness.

"Becoming a new player in the grocery industry is no easy feat, but with lots of hard work, determination and a little kiwi ingenuity, we're incredibly proud of how far we've come. We're really excited for the future of Supie, and look forward to continuing to bring a fairer, more transparent way to shop for your groceries." Says Sarah.

