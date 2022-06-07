Memorial Grove opening to celebrate Duke of Edinburgh's legacy

Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 - 13:15

In a week full of celebrations for the contributions of our Queen over the last 70 years, the Duke of Edinburgh's Hillary Award are excited to commemorate our founder, and long serving patron, HRH, Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh with the opening of Memorial Grove. Together with our partners Te Tapuwae O Rakau Trust, Te Hapu o Ngati Wheke, Rapaki and Christchurch Attractions’ Christchurch Gondola, June 10th will be a culmination of cooperation and generosity as the Grove is officially opened.

Remembering her husband, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, in the days leading up to her Platinum Jubilee, said that she was proud of what her husband had achieved for young people, adding it was one of his "greatest life achievements".

The Memorial Grove, on the Port Hills in Canterbury, is planted with 100 native trees (Red Matipo / MÄpou), funded by some of our generous supporters who make continuing the work of youth development here in Aotearoa begun by HRH, the Duke of Edinburgh possible.

On June 10th the Grove will be officially opened by Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel, acknowledging what would have been HRH, Prince Philip's 101st birthday. The stand of trees will represent a lasting, living mark of respect for his life of service and the legacy he has left behind. As the only significant memorial to him in Aotearoa, we are excited to officially open the Memorial Grove for all to enjoy.

HRH, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh's important contributions and commitment to developing rangatahi across the world has encouraged and enabled thousands of young people here in New Zealand to participate in the life changing and life affirming Award programme. In a fitting tribute to his passion and commitment to conservation, we hope the Memorial Grove will commemorate and honour his legacy, and become a place where the public will visit, reflect and enjoy his memory as the trees, and the Award, continue to grow.