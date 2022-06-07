Open night for those interested in Enrolled Nursing - UCOL

Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 - 17:21

The opportunity to get ahead in a health career is on offer at UCOL Whanganui and it’s more flexible than ever before.

UCOL’s New Zealand Diploma in Enrolled Nursing will equip you with the theoretical knowledge and practical experience needed for a successful career. The qualification meets the Nursing Council competencies for enrolled nursing and prepares you for practice under the direction and delegation of a registered nurse.

Academic Portfolio Manager Gordana Bogunovic said enrolled nurses work as part of a team to contribute to care planning and deliver nursing care to health consumers in community, residential and hospital settings. They are accountable for their nursing actions and practice competently in accordance with legislation, to their level of knowledge and experience.

"It’s the perfect time to enrol as if you are in the July intake, your fees for the rest of the year will be covered by the Government’s Targeted Training Apprenticeship Fund, and you might qualify for other subsidies that will make the course very affordable.

Gordana said UCOL is becoming more focused on helping people study while meeting and juggling their commitments at home and in their communities. "The programme is a really good mix of in class, in work and at home - it will appeal to many people."