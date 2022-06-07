Matariki exhibition and talk celebrates earliest Maori writing and drawing

|
An exhibition of some earliest known examples of MÄori engagement with writing and drawing on paper from 1793 to 1835 will take place at Pompallier Mission and Printery in KororÄreka / Russell (from June 24).
The special Matariki exhibition will be supported by a talk by Alison Jones which will also take place at Pompallier Mission and Printery (June 26, 11am).
Alison Jones is a professor at Te Puna WÄnanga School of MÄori and Indigenous Education at Waipapa Taumata Rau | The University of Auckland. She is a PÄkehÄ who works and writes in the field of MÄori-PÄkehÄ relationships.
Alison is author of several books including This PÄkehÄ Life: An Unsettled Memoir, shortlisted for an Ockham New Zealand book award. She is also co-author of the award-winning book He KÅrero: Words Between Us - First MÄori-PÄkehÄ conversations on paper, and will talk about the earliest MÄori engagement with writing
This early engagement of MÄori with the written word and literacy had a flow on effect to the history of Pompallier Mission and printery with the famous Gaveaux press printing nearly 40,000 books in te reo MÄori from 1841 to 1850 in KororÄreka.
Come and learn about:
the 1814 letter to hapÅ« in the Bay of Islands negotiating the conditions of the first PÄkehÄ settlement the establishment by local MÄori of the first school in New Zealand, in 1816 the unique letters sent in 1818 from England by a young Ngare Raumati man from PÄroa Bay about the Industrial Revolution he was witnessing the first letter ever independently written in MÄori, addressing ‘te tini rangatira o Ropi’ [‘the many chiefs of Europe’], by a ten-year-old boy named Hongi in 1825
This event was organised in close collaboration with the KororÄreka Marae komiti.
Matariki is an auspicious time for Alison to share her kÅrero according to Delphine.
"Pompallier Mission celebrates Te tau hou MÄori (MÄori new year) - the peaceful and inspiring encounters of cultures, languages and spiritualities which took place here in the past," she says.
"This year is particularly significant as Matariki will be collectively celebrated for the first time as a public holiday in Aotearoa. It is a time for us to get together as community, as whÄnau, contemplate the cycle of life and death, remember our tÅ«pÅ«na (ancestors), share knowledge and sustenance together.
"Matariki enables us to reflect on the past and sew seeds of peace and understanding for the future," she says.
"The exhibition and Alison’s kÅrero fits very well with this kaupapa."
Free entry to the exhibition and talk on Sunday June 26.
