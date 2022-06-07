Matariki exhibition and talk celebrates earliest Maori writing and drawing

Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 - 17:32

An exhibition of some earliest known examples of MÄori engagement with writing and drawing on paper from 1793 to 1835 will take place at Pompallier Mission and Printery in KororÄreka / Russell (from June 24).

The special Matariki exhibition will be supported by a talk by Alison Jones which will also take place at Pompallier Mission and Printery (June 26, 11am).

Alison Jones is a professor at Te Puna WÄnanga School of MÄori and Indigenous Education at Waipapa Taumata Rau | The University of Auckland. She is a PÄkehÄ who works and writes in the field of MÄori-PÄkehÄ relationships.

Alison is author of several books including This PÄkehÄ Life: An Unsettled Memoir, shortlisted for an Ockham New Zealand book award. She is also co-author of the award-winning book He KÅrero: Words Between Us - First MÄori-PÄkehÄ conversations on paper, and will talk about the earliest MÄori engagement with writing

This early engagement of MÄori with the written word and literacy had a flow on effect to the history of Pompallier Mission and printery with the famous Gaveaux press printing nearly 40,000 books in te reo MÄori from 1841 to 1850 in KororÄreka.

Come and learn about:

the 1814 letter to hapÅ« in the Bay of Islands negotiating the conditions of the first PÄkehÄ settlement the establishment by local MÄori of the first school in New Zealand, in 1816 the unique letters sent in 1818 from England by a young Ngare Raumati man from PÄroa Bay about the Industrial Revolution he was witnessing the first letter ever independently written in MÄori, addressing ‘te tini rangatira o Ropi’ [‘the many chiefs of Europe’], by a ten-year-old boy named Hongi in 1825

This event was organised in close collaboration with the KororÄreka Marae komiti.

Matariki is an auspicious time for Alison to share her kÅrero according to Delphine.

"Pompallier Mission celebrates Te tau hou MÄori (MÄori new year) - the peaceful and inspiring encounters of cultures, languages and spiritualities which took place here in the past," she says.

"This year is particularly significant as Matariki will be collectively celebrated for the first time as a public holiday in Aotearoa. It is a time for us to get together as community, as whÄnau, contemplate the cycle of life and death, remember our tÅ«pÅ«na (ancestors), share knowledge and sustenance together.

"Matariki enables us to reflect on the past and sew seeds of peace and understanding for the future," she says.

"The exhibition and Alison’s kÅrero fits very well with this kaupapa."

Free entry to the exhibition and talk on Sunday June 26.