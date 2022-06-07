Sliding into Auckland - SkyCity unveils newest attraction for thrill seekers

Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 - 20:30

At 186 metres above street level, Auckland’s most thrilling multi-sensory attraction has arrived at SkyCity Auckland inside the iconic Sky Tower. Launching on the 8 June 2022, ‘SkySlide’ is set to become the biggest attraction to open in TÄmaki Makaurau since the All Blacks Experience and WÄtÄ Workshop Unleashed.

SkySlide's state-of-the-art technology takes riders on an adrenaline-fueled 360º virtual reality tour of the city’s skyline via a glass slide.

With virtual speeds of up to 100km/h, those brave enough to jump on will feel like they are immersed in a giant glass slide that will weave in and outside of the Sky Tower above the bustling city and WaitematÄ harbour. The bespoke motion platform mimics the virtual twists and turns of a slide to create a truly exhilarating experience for the senses.

"We’re really excited to be opening such an adrenaline pumping attraction at the Sky Tower. There is nothing like this in Auckland or even New Zealand," says SkyCity’s Chief Operating Officer Callum Mallett.

"The Sky Tower is a much-loved New Zealand icon, and now Kiwis can use virtual reality to fully immerse themselves in an experience that would have previously only been available in their imagination.

"SkySlide gives adults and kids from across the country a new reason to visit TÄmaki Makaurau and even more reasons for international visitors to add it to their ‘must do’s’ when they travel to New Zealand.

SkySlide has been in the works for a few years, opening a new attraction during a pandemic had its challenges, but we are ecstatic for SkySlide to join the Sky Tower and the world-class attractions, dining and hotels at SkyCity Auckland".

SkySlide is open 10am - 6pm daily, with last entry at 5.30pm, bookings are essential and can be made online from the SkyCity Auckland website.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

More information on SkySlide: https://skycityauckland.co.nz/sky-tower/skyslide/