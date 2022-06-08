Registrations now open for inaugural National Maori in Governance Summit

Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 - 11:02

Registrations are now open for the inaugural National MÄori in Governance Summit, to be held online, June 16.

The summit is the first of its kind to be held in Aotearoa aimed at growing and inspiring the next generation of tikanga-led, future-focussed MÄori leaders and hosted by Te PÅ«tea Whakatupu Trust.

"This summit aims to nurture the growing movement of highly educated, entrepreneurial MÄori governance practitioners though tikanga-led governance practice - setting a new bar for best practice governance in Aotearoa," says Te PÅ«oho KÄtene, KaihautÅ« of Te PÅ«tea Whakatupu Trust.

The summit brings together a wide range of speakers from across the MÄori governance sector including the Hon. Justice Sir Joe Williams (Supreme Court of New Zealand), Mavis Mullins MNZM (Chair, Ätihau-Whanganui), Precious Clark (Chief Executive, Maurea Consulting), and internationally based, Arama Kukutai (Chief Executive, Plenty Unlimited) through a mix of TEDx style kÅrero, interactive panels, and plenary sessions.

"Our vision for this event is that it will not only include inspirational kÅrero, but it will create an intimate and culturally safe space where kaikÅrero can share their knowledge, wisdom, and learnings to guide the next generation of MÄori leaders," says Kate Cherrington, Chair of Te PÅ«tea Whakatupu Trust.

This year’s summit is a virtual event, with e-registrations available now for $49. For the full speaker line-up, or to register, visit: www.maorigovernance.co.nz