Registrations now open for inaugural National Maori in Governance Summit

Registrations are now open for the inaugural National MÄori in Governance Summit, to be held online, June 16.
The summit is the first of its kind to be held in Aotearoa aimed at growing and inspiring the next generation of tikanga-led, future-focussed MÄori leaders and hosted by Te PÅ«tea Whakatupu Trust.
"This summit aims to nurture the growing movement of highly educated, entrepreneurial MÄori governance practitioners though tikanga-led governance practice - setting a new bar for best practice governance in Aotearoa," says Te PÅ«oho KÄtene, KaihautÅ« of Te PÅ«tea Whakatupu Trust.
The summit brings together a wide range of speakers from across the MÄori governance sector including the Hon. Justice Sir Joe Williams (Supreme Court of New Zealand), Mavis Mullins MNZM (Chair, Ätihau-Whanganui), Precious Clark (Chief Executive, Maurea Consulting), and internationally based, Arama Kukutai (Chief Executive, Plenty Unlimited) through a mix of TEDx style kÅrero, interactive panels, and plenary sessions.
"Our vision for this event is that it will not only include inspirational kÅrero, but it will create an intimate and culturally safe space where kaikÅrero can share their knowledge, wisdom, and learnings to guide the next generation of MÄori leaders," says Kate Cherrington, Chair of Te PÅ«tea Whakatupu Trust.
This year’s summit is a virtual event, with e-registrations available now for $49. For the full speaker line-up, or to register, visit: www.maorigovernance.co.nz
