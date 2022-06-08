Community praise for Naenae Pool and Fitness Centre design - Hutt City Council

Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 - 15:08

Naenae’s new multi-million-dollar pool and fitness centre is shaping up to be just what the people ordered.

That’s the feedback from community and aquatic sports groups who have their seal of approval to the region’s newest swim centre design, praising it as "modern, spacious and airy".

As construction teams get set to begin the work, Mayor Campbell Barry said it was vital the community saw their views reflected in the final design which provides a variety of spaces for groups and aquatic sports teams to come together and make full use of the range of facilities.

"The milestones we’ve reached with this project have been as exciting as each other, and this is no different. Our local communities have worked with officers to ensure that their pool reflects their needs, and with construction due to start in the next couple of weeks we’re equally excited to see this become a reality."

Other key features that drew praise for the design in the second Voice of the Community report includes the wider 50m pool, and a more user-friendly layout inside and out.

The result is that Council has made further enhancements to changing rooms and showers and focused on future-proofing running costs to ensure the centre remains accessible for everyone.

Construction is set to begin in the second half of this year. A Huringa Nuku blessing will be held onsite on 17 June to prepare the site for construction to begin.

