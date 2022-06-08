Official launch of Whakaata Maori - Maori Television

|
[ login or create an account ]
New Zealanders are invited to celebrate the historic dawn launch of the new name for MÄori Television.
Whakaata MÄori, which means ‘to mirror’, ‘to reflect’ or ‘to display’, will be the official name reflecting the network’s growth into a multi-media organisation.
A special dawn service starting from 6.00 AM will be broadcast live with leaders, iwi, communities and kaimahi gathering to celebrate the important milestone. Indigenous broadcasters will be joining from overseas.
TÄhuhu RangapÅ«, Shane Taurima, said the launch also reflected the important strides made by many in the revitalisation of the MÄori language and the ability to embrace a MÄori name.
"Eighteen years ago we began as a television station. Today, we are more than a multi-media organisation, we are a movement, a people, a culture, a cornerstone of Aotearoa and a thriving part of its future."
"We are bold, creative and brave; we now embrace the mana of our MÄori name and will use it as fuel to ensure a thriving MÄori culture for all of Aotearoa. We are Whakaata MÄori."
Whakaata MÄori was founded through a long campaign by MÄori to protect te reo and tikanga MÄori. Fifty years ago the reo MÄori language petition was signed into law and the name change honours this great legacy and history by continuing to respond to the needs and wants of our audiences.
Live coverage begins at 6.00 AM on Thursday 9 June 2022.
Watch it on television, Facebook, MÄori+ and mÄoritelevision.com
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice