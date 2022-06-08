Official launch of Whakaata Maori - Maori Television

Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 - 15:47

New Zealanders are invited to celebrate the historic dawn launch of the new name for MÄori Television.

Whakaata MÄori, which means ‘to mirror’, ‘to reflect’ or ‘to display’, will be the official name reflecting the network’s growth into a multi-media organisation.

A special dawn service starting from 6.00 AM will be broadcast live with leaders, iwi, communities and kaimahi gathering to celebrate the important milestone. Indigenous broadcasters will be joining from overseas.

TÄhuhu RangapÅ«, Shane Taurima, said the launch also reflected the important strides made by many in the revitalisation of the MÄori language and the ability to embrace a MÄori name.

"Eighteen years ago we began as a television station. Today, we are more than a multi-media organisation, we are a movement, a people, a culture, a cornerstone of Aotearoa and a thriving part of its future."

"We are bold, creative and brave; we now embrace the mana of our MÄori name and will use it as fuel to ensure a thriving MÄori culture for all of Aotearoa. We are Whakaata MÄori."

Whakaata MÄori was founded through a long campaign by MÄori to protect te reo and tikanga MÄori. Fifty years ago the reo MÄori language petition was signed into law and the name change honours this great legacy and history by continuing to respond to the needs and wants of our audiences.

Live coverage begins at 6.00 AM on Thursday 9 June 2022.

Watch it on television, Facebook, MÄori+ and mÄoritelevision.com