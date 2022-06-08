Shaping the next chapter for Pukekura Park - New Plymouth District Council

Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 - 16:33

Generations of families have enjoyed the playgrounds, lakes, pathways and entertainment venues of our remarkable Pukekura Park as it has evolved for nearly 150 years.

The challenge now is how to ensure it continues to meet the demands of future users while retaining its unique and special character. NPDC is reviewing how Pukekura Park could look in the future, and next week the Strategy and Operations Committee will consider releasing potential ideas for public discussion.

"Pukekura Park is a beloved and iconic part of our region - generations of children have enjoyed it and made memories here for nearly 150 years. We want to make sure that any potential developments enhance those parts of it that make it special," says NPDC Manager Planning Juliet Johnson.

A variety of key park user groups have worked with NPDC to identify and shape ideas so that future demands of our changing community can be met.

If the committee approves the draft discussion document, a two-month public consultation will start on Friday 17 June.

Among the opportunities identified in the draft Pukekura Park discussion document are:

Replacing the Bellringer Pavilion with a building that meets modern building and sporting facility standards

Revamping the Tea House plaza/Cannon Hill area to enhance visitor experiences

Increasing the capacity of the Bowl of Brooklands to improve our chances of signing touring acts by introducing terraced seating on the slope

Installing a better style of temporary seating platform over the lake Creating an off-road commuter cycling routes to Gilbert Street from Kaimata Street and the racecourse, to meet an increased need among active travellers

Altering the Fillis Street access area to strengthen visitors’ first impression of Pukekura Park and make it more pedestrian-friendly

Creating an EnviroHub next to Brooklands Zoo - an education and work space for environmental sustainability.

The feedback on the discussion document will help NPDC prepare a draft Pukekura Park Management Plan, which would be released for consultation early next year.