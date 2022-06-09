University of Waikato 'jumps up' global university rankings

Thursday, 9 June, 2022 - 09:53

The University of Waikato is proud to be recognised as number one in New Zealand for research citations in the annual 2023 QS World University Rankings, released this morning. The University has also bucked the national trend and has risen significantly up the rankings to 331 - a rise of 42 places.

The rise is largely driven by the score for ‘citations per faculty member’, which measures the research intensity, impact and influence of the University’s academic staff. The placement at the top in New Zealand for citations per faculty member is an excellent result for one of the youngest universities in the country.

University of Waikato Vice-Chancellor, Professor Neil Quigley, says he is very proud of all the staff of the University in achieving such an outstanding level of research productivity, and that the excellent and innovative research being undertaken at the University has been recognised on the world’s stage.

"There is no doubt that the last two years have presented all universities with unprecedented challenges, and while we are one of the smallest and youngest universities in the country, we are second to none when it comes to quality, innovation, and collaboration in research."

"We are ranked with the best universities in the world. The fact that we have experienced a substantial rise in the rankings during such a difficult and an increasingly competitive environment is a great achievement."

Professor Quigley says the rise in ranking is a win for both the University and the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions as the University’s brand is further enhanced internationally.

"It shows prospective students both here and overseas that when they study and undertake research at the University of Waikato they are supported by some of the most respected academics in the world."