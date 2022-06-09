DCC grants to support community groups

Thursday, 9 June, 2022 - 11:10

The trust working to restore the Port Chalmers foundry building, the St Kilda Brass Band and a group dedicated to suicide prevention efforts are among the recipients of the latest round of Dunedin City Council grants.

In total, the DCC’s Grants Subcommittee has allocated $214,824.97 in grants following the May application round.

The grants include those funded by the DCC, as well as Creative Communities and Waste Minimisation grants administered on behalf of Creative Communities New Zealand and the Ministry for the Environment.

Subcommittee Chairperson and Deputy Mayor Cr Christine Garey says the DCC and its partners are committed to supporting community groups across the city.

"These groups work tirelessly for the benefit of our city, whether it’s to help those most in need, for facing a life crisis, or to progress biodiversity projects and a wide range of other worthy causes.

"We’re delighted to be able to support all of these groups. The work they do is absolutely crucial," Cr Garey says.

Among the grant recipients, the St Kilda Brass Band has been awarded a $5000 DCC Arts grant to help keep ticket prices affordable when it stages an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the classic David Bowie album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars.

Another $5000 DCC Community Grant is going to the Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust, to help fund the continued employment of an administrator and peer support worker assisting the trust’s efforts to reduce suicide in Aotearoa.

The Port Chalmers Foundry Charitable Trust has also been awarded a $5000 DCC Community Events grant to support an upcoming music event.

A $2,650 Biodiversity Grant will also support ongoing native bush restoration work on an Otago Peninsula farm, while a $5,000 Community Waste Minimisation Grant for Cargill Enterprises will support a trial e-waste collection service for Dunedin businesses.