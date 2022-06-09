'Paw-sible' changes to Napier's dog bylaw

Thursday, 9 June, 2022 - 11:29

Napier City Council is fetching feedback on proposed changes to its Dog Control Policy and Bylaw.

Recognising that dogs really are people’s best friends, dog owners and residents are invited to a public meeting at 6pm on Tuesday 14 June to hear about the recommendations, ask questions and offer feedback.

Napier City Council City Development Manager, Paulina Wilhelm, says the recommendations have been made to ensure dogs can enjoy a good life in Napier.

"We need to make sure the safety of residents is kept at the forefront of our thinking, as well as the care of endangered wildlife at Te Whanganui-a-OrotÅ« (Ahuriri Estuary)," says Paulina. "It’s important people have their say so the policy and bylaw is balanced and fair for everyone, people, dogs and the environment included".

The key items for feedback include:

- Retaining the current two dog per property limit for urban areas (without a permit)

- All public places to be ‘on lead’ areas, other than designated prohibited areas and dog exercise areas

- Extending the dog-prohibited area around Te Whanganui-a-OrotÅ« (Ahuriri Estuary) to protect endangered bird life

- Including Watchman Road Reserve and the Council-owned area at Port Beach West as dog prohibited areas

- Introducing a seasonal restriction to the existing dog exercise area between Bay View and Westshore to better protect nesting birds

- Adding a dog exercise area within Dolbel Reserve.

The meeting will be held at the Napier Old Boys Marist Clubrooms, 9 Clyde Jefferey Drive, Napier. Full details of the proposed changes are available on Napier City Council’s website, in the Say It section. Closing date for feedback is 5pm, Friday 24 June 2022.