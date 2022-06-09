Farmers continue to deliver, despite the odds - DairyNZ

Thursday, 9 June, 2022 - 13:33

Today’s primary sector report shows New Zealand dairy farmers have overcome the odds - despite rising input costs, labour shortages, fewer cows and less production they have still delivered for our national economy.

DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle said MPI’s Situation and Outlook for Primary Industries report projecting the dairy sector will be worth $21.6b this year - trending toward $24b by 2026 - is a significant milestone for farmers.

"Farmers really are being challenged right now. Input costs and staff shortages are testing our farmers as we head into the busiest part of the year, when the impacts of stress will be felt the most. Farmers are also delivering on environmental work and implementing policy changes on farms too," said Dr Mackle.

"So to hear that their work is truly delivering for New Zealand - and there’s a bright future for our food products - will buoy farmers as they refine their farm systems to continue delivering product that’s in demand."

The report said farm management and advancing technology will help deliver increased on-farm productivity.

"Cow numbers are falling but the work being done by farmers to improve dairy cow genetics and adopt new technologies is expected to pay dividends. It’s a signal that our on-farm productivity can continue to thrive, thanks to advances in farm management practices.

"Importantly, this bodes well for work to be done for climate change solutions. We are actively exploring technology solutions and today’s report sends a positive message just how well our sector does that."

More importantly, Dr Mackle said the report is a reminder of the value of New Zealand’s primary industries to our national economy.

"The work our farmers do daily to deliver a world-class product that is low carbon footprint continues to be sought-after," says Dr Mackle.

"We know the primary sector is important to New Zealand communities and as a nation for our quality of living. Our food and fibre products are in demand - and today’s report suggests this will only increase."