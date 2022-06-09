Unsettled weather continues for the rest of the week - MetService

Thursday, 9 June, 2022 - 12:55

MetService are forecasting more fast-moving weather systems to affect New Zealand over the coming days. A series of fronts moving across the Tasman will bring wet and windy weather to the country with snow to low elevations this weekend.

MetService meteorologist Karl Loots says, "This morning (Thursday) there have been severe thunderstorms through central New Zealand with rain rates in excess of 30mm/hr - leading to isolated flooding in Wellington. This front will move northwards over the North Island today, bringing heavy showers and a few thunderstorms to western areas."

Another front sweeps across the country on Friday bringing heavy rain and strong winds nationwide, with possible squally thunderstorms for western areas. Severe Weather Watches and Warnings are in force for many areas across the country. Details can be found at https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home

During the weekend, the barrage of fronts continue to move in from the west, bringing periods of heavy rain to western parts of both islands. Heavy swell can be expected for these areas too. Very cold Antarctic air spreads northwards over the South Island during Saturday and snow is likely to low levels.

"Southern ski fields will be happy to hear that a good dumping of snow is expected ahead of their opening weekends." said Loots.

"Further Watches and Warnings are likely for these events, including Road Snowfall Warnings. It’s advised to stay up to date with latest MetService forecasts, especially for those travelling this weekend," said Loots.

As we head into next week, the weather is expected to become settled from Tuesday onwards for most.