EDS report launch: Oceans Reform

Thursday, 9 June, 2022 - 19:00

Please find below an embargoed copy of EDS’s forthcoming report on oceans reform - The Breaking Wave. The report is due to be launched by Hon Kiritapu Allan, Minister of Conservation, at 6:00pm on 9 June 2022.

The report is the synthesis of a major project looking at the future of Aotearoa New Zealand’s oceans management system. It outlines both what it going wrong under current settings and a number of options for systemic reform that could be pursued. It is a blue-skies project, intended to foster a national discourse about how we manage the use, protection and relationship with te moana as we face a future that is full of challenges. The report culminates in a series of different starting points for what whole of system reform might look like, from using what we have better to fundamentally reimagining the system’s normative basis and structural features like legislation and institutions. It recognises that questions about systemic oceans reform have been dormant for too long, and the marine space needs to be the next cab off the rank following the completion of the government’s resource management reform process. The report presents options but does not make recommendations, as its aim is to facilitate wide ranging and difficult discussions among stakeholders, policy makers and the public that will be required over the coming years.

Download Full Report

Download Summary Report