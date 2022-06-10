Feedback sought on significant refresh of Hamilton bus network

Friday, 10 June, 2022 - 09:09

Public feedback is being sought throughout June on a significant refresh Waikato Regional Council is planning for the Hamilton bus network.

Regional Transport Connections Director Mark Tamura said the need for a review of the network had been triggered by changes to public transport use over the past two years and feedback about the kinds of services people want.

"We’ve seen major changes in how people work, learn and travel around Hamilton and the wider region. More people have spent time working and studying from home and we’ve seen these habits continue, even as we’ve moved to the Orange setting of the COVID-19 Protection Framework.

"These changes have given us cause to think about our current network - is it still fit for purpose and how could it be improved. We want to make sure the Hamilton buses work for people when they’re needed," Mr Tamura said.

Angela Strange, chair of the council’s Regional Connections Committee, said feedback from the public on the proposed changes is critical to ensuring the services are the best they can be.

"Staff and councillors have spent a lot of time working on this refresh of the network to make sure it remains relevant, efficient and reliable," Cr Strange said. "To make sure we’re on the right track, it’s important current and potential bus users take a look at the proposal and provide their feedback."

Feedback is primarily being sought on:

increasing use of on-demand public transport with a proposal to introduce Flex to the Rototuna and Flagstaff areas replacing the Rototuna Circular route with extensions to the 4 Flagstaff and 5 Chartwell services and the introduction of Flex route changes to 10 Hillcrest and 17 Hamilton Gardens Uni services to better serve the Hamilton Gardens, Knighton Road area and provide faster journey times for Hillcrest residents into the CBD bringing a bus to the Greenhill Park area adjusting timetables to improve reliability and remove some trips that have minimal passengers.

For more information and to provide feedback, visit busit.co.nz/refresh. The feedback period closes on 4 July.

At the same time, the council’s public transport team is getting ready for the rollout of a number of planned changes to the network in July, including minor changes to the Orbiter, 4N Flagstaff North and a route change in the Temple View area for the 19 Bremworth Temple View service.