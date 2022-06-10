Total Mobility comes to Far North

Friday, 10 June, 2022 - 11:07

Total Mobility is coming to the Far North. The nationwide scheme - which uses an electronic swipe card system - provides a transport subsidy to help people with impairment stay connected within their communities.

As of July this year, a one-year trial of the service will begin based in Kerikeri, which will be offered through local provider Driving Miss Daisy.

Rick Stolwerk, who chairs the Northland Regional Transport Committee, says initially Driving Miss Daisy will be the only approved transport operator in the Far North.

As well as operating out of Kerikeri, the firm - which has two wheelchair capable vehicles - will also travel to Kaikohe daily and to Kaitaia up to three days a week provided there are enough pre-booked trips.

Councillor Stolwerk says provided they pre-book, eligible Far North residents with an impairment could get a 50 percent subsidy (up to an initial maximum of $15) for the door-to-door service.

He says the success of the year-long trial will depend on support from the wider community.

The Far North scheme will be administered by the Northland Regional Council and funded by the Far North District Council and Waka Kotahi.

For more information on eligibility and the wider Total Mobility scheme contact (0800) 002 004 and ask for Anita Child or visit www.nrc.govt.nz/totalmobility