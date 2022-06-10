Stand for your community - find out how

Friday, 10 June, 2022 - 11:11

Anyone who’s thought about taking a stand and having a say in the future of Selwyn can find out more about standing to be a community board member, a councillor or even the mayor.

Selwyn District Council will be holding four information workshops between 28 June and 5 July around Selwyn district for prospective candidates in this year’s local government elections.

"This is an opportunity for people interested in standing in the 2022 elections to learn more about the nomination and election processes and the roles of councils and elected members. It’s also a chance to have any questions answered," says Council Chief Executive David Ward who will also lead the workshops.

Candidate workshops will be held from 7-8.30pm at the following dates and locations:

- Tuesday 28 June - West Melton Community and Recreation Centre

- Wednesday 29 June - Darfield Recreation Centre

- Thursday 30 June - Council offices, Rolleston

- Tuesday 5 July - Leeston Library.

"We are encouraging anyone who wants to make a difference in the local community to take a stand," Mr Ward says. "Local government and local democracy are fundamental to our community and provide the opportunity for everyone’s voice to be heard. The mayor, councillors and community board members are elected to be community leaders and to represent the views and interests of all communities."

"We need a range of elected members of different ages, ethnicities and backgrounds to represent the diversity of our community," he says.

Anyone over the age of 18 can stand for election as long as they are a New Zealand citizen, enrolled on the Selwyn electoral roll and are nominated by two people over the age of 18 who are also enrolled to vote in the area the candidate is planning to stand.

In the 2022 local elections 10 councillors will be elected across four wards - Ellesmere (2), Malvern (2), Rolleston (3) and Springs (3).

Five community board members will be elected to the Malvern Community Board, in three subdivisions - Hawkins (2), Tawera (1) and West Melton (2). The Mayor is elected ‘at large’ across the district.

The election is held by postal voting which opens on Friday 16 September and closes at midday on Saturday 8 October.

Nominations for candidates for the available positions open on 15 July 2022 and close at 12 noon on 12 August 2022.

In the meantime, everyone over the age of 18 and living in Selwyn district is encouraged to make sure they are enrolled to be able to vote and that their contact details are up-to-date. Visit the Electoral Commission website to find out more about enrolling or updating your details online at https://vote.nz/enrolling/enrol-or-update/enrol-or-update-online.

For further information on the local elections and standing as a candidate visit www.selwyn.govt.nz/elections, www.vote2019.co.nz or contact Selwyn’s electoral officer atelectoral.officer@selwyn.govt.nz.