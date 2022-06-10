Wanaka High School students 'ready to sign up for a job in civil infrastructure'

Friday, 10 June, 2022 - 12:02

A career in civil construction is now on the cards for some female high school students after experiencing a day on the job with HEB Construction in Wanaka.

Twenty one students from Mt Aspiring College and Dunstan High School took to the tools at HEB Construction’s Western Wanaka water supply upgrade project, which is underway for Queenstown Lakes District Council, and some were so keen at the end of the day they wanted to sign up for a job on the spot.

The students got behind the controls of a digger, and operated a plate compactor and GPS radar as part of the annual Girls with Hi-Vis® 2022 (GWHV) campaign. GWHV events are being held throughout the country this month to help attract more young women into infrastructure careers.

HEB Construction’s Tess Allen, Graduate Engineer and Tara Murphy, Site Traffic Management Specialist (STMS), also shared their career paths and insight into their work experiences with the students.

Thursday’s event was the second in a series in the GWHV campaign which involves 15 companies, 30 events, 71 schools and 620 students throughout the country.

The GWHV campaign is managed through Connexis which delivers, supports, and assesses work-based learning for the infrastructure industries as a division of Te PÅ«kenga’s Work Based Learning subsidiary, New Zealand’s largest tertiary education provider. The sector includes energy, telecommunications and 3waters as well as civil construction. The infrastructure industry is facing a severe shortage in skilled workers and women are part of the answer, and this is where the GWHV campaign kicks in.

Kaarin Gaukrodger, director of Connexis, says "For example less than 14 percent of New Zealand’s civil construction workforce are women, and the sector’s business owners say finding skilled workers remains its biggest challenge.

"Those types of discrepancies across the country’s infrastructure sector demonstrate a clear need to promote the full range of infrastructure jobs in a way that makes them appealing to women."

Kaarin says it’s fantastic to see such enthusiasm from the students at the Wanaka event which offered them the opportunity to see first-hand a project that is making a huge difference to their community’s drinking water supply and quality.

"Before experiencing the HEB Construction project and the work it involves they probably did not understand what an infrastructure career had to offer, let alone considered the industry a viable option for when they leave school. The fact that this event has opened up a new career option for them is fantastic and exactly what we’re aiming to achieve with the GWHV events."

This year GWHV has had a record number of businesses wanting to be involved. Host companies include: HEB Construction, Fletcher Construction, Higgins, Downer NZ, Waiotahi Contractors, Civtec, Fulton Hogan, Watercare Services Ltd, Citycare Water, Nor West Contracting Ltd, CPB Contractors, Genesis Energy, Meridian Energy, John Fillmore Contracting Ltd and Geotechnics.

For a full list of Girls with Hi-Vis® events, inspirational work stories and open day information visit connexis.org.nz/careers/girls-high-vis/