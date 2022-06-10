Council supports the case for improved connectivity at Peka Peka

Friday, 10 June, 2022 - 14:40

In a unanimous vote KÄpiti Coast District Councillors have indicated clear support to community advocates for a south facing expressway connection at Peka Peka.

A Notice of Motion from Councillor and transport portfolio holder James Cootes highlighting the case for south facing connectivity at Peka Peka was presented at the council meeting on 26 May.

Cr James Cootes says there are good arguments for south facing connectivity at Peka Peka.

"Community group Finish our Road have been campaigning for increased connectivity and rightly state there are significant benefits to south facing ramps at Peka Peka," Cr Cootes says.

"The group pointed out that many aspects of the business case, which Waka Kotahi based their decision on, were flawed and the costs grossly overstated.

"South facing connectivity would greatly reduce the use of local roads to access the expressway, bring safety and environmental benefits by reducing traffic through Waikanae’s local road network, and service the current and future growth in the northern parts of KÄpiti."

Cr Cootes says modern expressways are making the network safer and should be used as much as possible to get traffic off local roads.

"We’ve seen with the Mckays to Peka Peka expressway a significant reduction in deaths and serious injuries because of its improved safety design. So from a Road to Zero perspective it makes sense to use the expressways over local roads.

"Nationally we’ve also seen a significant uptake in electric and hybrid vehicle sales so while we do need to see investment in our public transport options we can’t do that at the expense of a safe and effective road network."

The Notice of Motion also requests Council:

Supports in principle investment by Waka Kotahi to provide south facing connectivity at Peka Peka. Includes this issue and the further impacts of ongoing growth in the north Waikanae, Peka Peka and Te Horo areas in council’s growth strategy; and Register an interest in the land to prevent it being sold off in future by Waka Kotahi.

"Council didn’t oppose increasing connectivity at Peka Peka and registered our disappointment when the final designs were released, but understand Waka Kotahi had to make difficult decisions due to funding constraints and changes in government policy on land transport," Cr Cootes says.

"This Notice of Motion ensures Council will work where possible to keep this issue alive."

Read the Notice of Motion.

https://kapiticoast.infocouncil.biz/Open/2022/05/CO_20220526_AGN_2417_AT_WEB.htm