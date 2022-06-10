Te Papa hosts official launch of Matariki

Friday, 10 June, 2022 - 14:49

E ko te hautapu, he rite ki te kai nÄ Matariki! Matariki hunga nui, te mÄtahi o te tau. Nau mai rÄ!-

Te Papa will host the official launch of Matariki as a public holiday at a pre-dawn ceremony on Friday 24 June.

Matariki becomes a public holiday in Aotearoa New Zealand from this year. It marks the MÄori New Year, which is celebrated in the southern hemisphere midwinter, following the rising of the star cluster Matariki (Pleiades).

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will join tohunga (experts) in a pre-dawn hautapu ceremony to celebrate a global first - a public holiday built on mÄtauranga MÄori (MÄori knowledge).

The museum will also open an interactive Matariki exhibition, MÄnawatia a Matariki, on 11 June, and run a series of whÄnau-friendly events 24 June - 3 July.

Te Papa has held Matariki celebrations for more than 20 years, and KaihautÅ« | MÄori Co-leader Dr Arapata Hakiwai says the creation of a national public holiday to mark Matariki is a dream come true.

"Over the last 20 years, iwi in residence at Te Papa have spoken of their wish for Matariki to become a nationwide celebration for all New Zealanders."

"There will be a lot of people in our thoughts this year, looking down on us and thrilled that we are coming together as a nation to celebrate Matariki," says Dr Hakiwai.

This rising of the Matariki star cluster in the southern skies marks the new year in Aotearoa for many iwi (tribes). It is a time to gather with family and friends to reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and plan for the future.

"While the Matariki star cluster is significant to many cultures, the knowledge and practices developed here over centuries are deeply rooted in te ao MÄori and our environment," says Dr Hakiwai.

Te Papa Tumu Whakarae | Chief Executive Courtney Johnston says Te Papa is honoured to host the official launch.

"This is something we want to share with as many people as possible. Coming together for Matariki is part of us gaining a greater understanding of mÄtauranga MÄori and celebrating our unique place in the world."

The hautapu ceremony involves the cooking of kai connected to the stars of Matariki. Steam from the kai is released to feed the stars, and tohunga look to the appearance of the star cluster and make predictions for the year ahead. Twelve tohunga will offer karakia (prayers) at the hautapu ceremony, with Professor Rangi Matamua looking to the stars and sharing his insights.

The ceremony will be broadcast across a range of media channels and live streamed at www.Matariki.net.nz

-This introductory phrase includes a line from a haka which references the hautapu ceremony and Matariki and continues with whakataukÄ« about Matariki being about coming together and celebrating the New Year.

Matariki exhibition 11 June - 21 August

To herald the new public holiday, Te Papa will open a special interactive exhibition about Matariki to encourage everyone to participate in marking our New Year. The key themes of the experience are: remember, celebrate, and hope. The Matariki exhibition opens Saturday 10 June and closes Sunday 21 August. Entry is free.

Matariki events programme 24 June - 3 July

Free, whÄnau-friendly events include expert speakers, activities for tamariki (children), rongoÄ (MÄori medicine) sessions, performances from the NZSO, and a concert featuring Maisey Rika and Troy Kingi.

Online events include the ever-popular Taikura kapa haka performances by kaumÄtua (elders) from around the country. Performances will be shared on Te Papa’s Facebook throughout the Matariki period.

Te Papa’s website offers a wide range of resources including guides for finding Matariki, downloadable activity books for children, and a Matariki quiz.