Matariki flags fly to celebrate Maori New Year - Gisborne District Council

Friday, 10 June, 2022 - 15:39

New flags to celebrate Matariki are up and flying in our central business district (CBD).

They have been designed by TairÄwhiti residents who took part in a Council-run competition last month.

The three winners Eleanor Snodgrass, Jessica McMillan and Jodi Scandrett were picked from 14 entries in the Matariki category with their designs flying until the end of July.

Council is proud to promote Matariki in such a colourful way this year and hopes our community takes the opportunity to get involved with the many events and exhibitions being organised in TairÄwhiti.

From Friday 17 June the exhibition "Matariki hunga nui | Matariki of many people" is on at HB Williams Memorial Library. It’s a collection of art from our community with a focus on telling our stories and working together.

On Tuesday 21 June everyone is welcome to join a waiata session at the library alongside our library team and Council’s NgÄ Manu TÄ«oriori. Keep an eye on the library’s website or facebook page for other events.

Other community events include the Te Ara I Whiti, the light trail from 9-17 July presented by the TairÄwhiti Arts Festival, and the Matariki Glow Show on next Wednesday 22 June at the War Memorial Theatre.

Matariki is the MÄori New Year and runs annually from late May to early July.

New Zealand celebrates it with a public holiday for the first time this year on Friday 24 June.