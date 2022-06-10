Rotorua mayoral candidate submits petition to Parliament

Friday, 10 June, 2022 - 17:07

"Today I am launching a petition that will be presented to parliament demanding action be taken by central government to fix Rotorua’s Fenton Street ghetto," says Rotorua Mayoral candidate Fletcher Tabuteau.

"When we first went into lockdown some hard decisions had to be made and providing homeless people rooms in motels was one of them - and it was the right one to make. Not only was it compassionate but it meant people who would otherwise be highly probable vectors for covid were provided an environment that improved their safety and the safety of others."

"Rotorua was proud of what it was able to do in response to our people's needs. So many organisations and individuals rallied together to support our people."

"But the council very quickly dropped the ball and the government has been taking advantage of our city."

"Both the people who are ‘living’ in these substandard conditions and the people surrounding them are suffering. The people of Rotorua see Fenton Street for what it is - harmful for all, and it needs to end."

"With central government in denial and the problems Fenton Street brings I have created a petition for the people of Rotorua to sign. Our voice needs to be heard loudly and proudly."

"Yes, Rotorua will look after its own. But we are not willing to accept the Fenton Street ghetto as the solution," says Mr Tabuteau.

"My petition is a critical step ensuring that the government listens to Rotorua and helps support good solutions for all - and does so quickly."