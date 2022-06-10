ACEM responds to misleading comments in the New Zealand Herald - ACEM

Friday, 10 June, 2022 - 18:54

The Australasian College for Emergency Medicine (ACEM; the College) wishes to respond to misleading comments attributed to Health Minister Andrew Little and published in the New Zealand Herald on the 10th of June 2022.

ACEM, the peak body for emergency medicine in Aotearoa New Zealand, stands by Immediate Past President Dr John Bonning’s assertion that emergency departments in New Zealand are under extreme and unprecedented pressure. The College maintains that data supports Dr Bonning’s comments and will be reaching out privately to Mr Little to provide relevant supporting information, and to discuss the pressures on EDs.

Aotearoa New Zealand Faculty Chair Dr Kate Allan said, "Emergency doctors know an emergency when we see one and right now, what is being experienced in emergency departments across Aotearoa isn’t safe, it isn’t fair, and it isn’t sustainable, but we can fix it - together.

"We must ensure that clinicians and people who require emergency care are involved in decision making as we navigate a very challenging winter."

The College recently welcomed the New Zealand Government’s focus on health in the 2022 budget.

Dr Allan said, "New Zealand’s emergency doctors stand ready to work with stakeholders across the health system to make sure everyone in New Zealand gets the healthcare they need, when and where they need it."