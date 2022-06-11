Horowhenua Weather Event - Update 9.56am

Saturday, 11 June, 2022 - 11:15

The Horowhenua community is again dealing with the impact of thunderstorms and heavy rain after a sustained period of severe weather.

Civil Defence Emergency Management Controller Lisa Slade says, "With further heavy rain forecast for the remainder of the weekend and early into next week, we urge people to stay home and limit any unnecessary travel."

The Civil Defence Emergency Management Incident Team has been initiated. Council phone lines have been restored after a power outage caused issues. Fire and Emergency, Contractors have been working through the night and day to assist impacted people, properties and roads. Waka Kotahi NZTA have been deployed to assist with localised StateHighway flooding incidents.

Localised power outages have been reported at Waitārere Beach and Shannon, linesman have been deployed. Visit outages.electra.co.nz for regular updates.

Sucker trucks and sandbags have been deployed to the following locations, with traffic management in place for several areas across the district -

MacArthur Street

Byrd Street

Fairfield Road

Burn Street

Okarito Avenue

Kawiu Road

Kimberly Road/Speldhurst East

GoldSmith Crescent

Wakefield Road

Matai Street

Bishops Road

Edinburgh Street

Highbury Drive CD Farm Road

Cambridge Street

Argyle Avenue

Kennedy Drive

Oxford Street Businesses

Beechwood Avenue

Easton Way/Lynch Grove

Buller Road

Road closures

Gladstone Road

Earlier reports on social media of sportsground closures were incorrect. Please contact your local sports club for updates.

If you or your property require immediate support please call 111. For less urgent support please call Council on 06 366 0999.