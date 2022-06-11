Horowhenua Weather Event - Update 9.56am

|
The Horowhenua community is again dealing with the impact of thunderstorms and heavy rain after a sustained period of severe weather.
Civil Defence Emergency Management Controller Lisa Slade says, "With further heavy rain forecast for the remainder of the weekend and early into next week, we urge people to stay home and limit any unnecessary travel."
The Civil Defence Emergency Management Incident Team has been initiated. Council phone lines have been restored after a power outage caused issues. Fire and Emergency, Contractors have been working through the night and day to assist impacted people, properties and roads. Waka Kotahi NZTA have been deployed to assist with localised StateHighway flooding incidents.
Localised power outages have been reported at Waitārere Beach and Shannon, linesman have been deployed. Visit outages.electra.co.nz for regular updates.
Sucker trucks and sandbags have been deployed to the following locations, with traffic management in place for several areas across the district -
MacArthur Street
Byrd Street
Fairfield Road
Burn Street
Okarito Avenue
Kawiu Road
Kimberly Road/Speldhurst East
GoldSmith Crescent
Wakefield Road
Matai Street
Bishops Road
Edinburgh Street
Highbury Drive CD Farm Road
Cambridge Street
Argyle Avenue
Kennedy Drive
Oxford Street Businesses
Beechwood Avenue
Easton Way/Lynch Grove
Buller Road
Road closures
Gladstone Road
Earlier reports on social media of sportsground closures were incorrect. Please contact your local sports club for updates.
If you or your property require immediate support please call 111. For less urgent support please call Council on 06 366 0999.
