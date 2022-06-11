Niue says protection of its marine protected area (MPA) is now key focus

Saturday, 11 June, 2022 - 13:02

Following Quick Response To Rescue Crew Government Of Niue Now Focussing On Protecting MPA

Alofi, Niue - 11 June 2022 - The Government of Niue (GON) says that following a visit by its assessment team, including Police, Maritime, and Fisheries officials, to the Taiwanese FV CHUAN I SHIN grounded on Beveridge Reef, work to protect its MPA is now its key focus.

GON responded very quickly to ensure the rescue of the crew of the CHUAN I SHIN and then commenced a mission to assess the environmental situation in its MPA called Moana Mahu Marine Park which is 125 nautical miles south east of Niue.

Gaylene Tasmania, Niue’s acting Secretary of Government says that its assessment team found the CHUAN I SHIN on fire when they visited Moana Mahu Marine Park.

"While it was too unsafe for Niue’s assessment team to board the CHUAN I SHIN, we were able to review the conditions around the vessel grounded on Beveridge reef, conduct an investigation and gather important information," says Tasmania.

Tasmania adds that the investigation into the grounding of the CHUAN I SHIN is ongoing.

"While the investigation continues it would be inappropriate to comment any further. One of our priorities is to ensure that the Moana Mahu Marine Park and all Niue’s important conservation areas continue to be protected."

The GON wishes to thank the Government of New Zealand, the Government of Tonga and the Public-Private Partnership with Tofia Niue through the Niue Ocean Wide Project for its technical and logistical assistance thus far.