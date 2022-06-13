Watching brief on rivers as thunderstorms continue

Monday, 13 June, 2022 - 10:06

Horizons Regional Council are keeping a watching brief on rivers across the region with thunderstorms expected to continue throughout the day.

Horizons emergency management controller Craig Grant says Metservice is forecasting rainfall today to be similar to what the region has experienced over the last 24 hours.

"While we are not currently anticipating any major issues for our river systems, thunderstorm rainfall can be unpredictable so we are actively monitoring in case the situation changes and we need to respond.

"In particular we’re keeping an eye on the Whanganui, ManawatÅ«, Turakina and Mangaone catchments. Our river management staff are also out inspecting flood protection infrastructure."

Mr Grant says Horizons is in regular contact with the region’s city and district councils to keep them informed of possible pressure points.

"The Makino floodgates are currently closed to divert flood flows away from Feilding and we’re aware of surface flooding in other parts of the region.

"With catchments now being saturated, and a strong wind watch in place for the entire region, there is likely to be trees impacted throughout the day as well. We encourage people to take care if out and about and stay home if possible."

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24 hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website www.horizons.govt.nz

Updates will also be posted to the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Civil Defence page: https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwhanganui/

For weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz