Border crossings highest in two years - Stats NZ

Monday, 13 June, 2022 - 11:47

Over a quarter of a million border crossings in April 2022 was the highest for a month since border and travel restrictions were introduced in March 2020, Stats NZ said today.

There were 266,700 border crossings in April 2022, made up of 125,100 arrivals and 141,600 departures. Current numbers remain well down on the 1.2 million border crossings in April 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since April 2020, the first full month under COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, the number of border crossings reached a low of 15,900 in May 2020, and a high of 189,500 in May 2021 during the trans-Tasman travel bubble.

"Border restrictions have been relaxed in recent months, which has contributed to the increase in border crossings in April 2022," population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said. "Easter and school holidays in April also boosted travel volumes."

Provisional data for May 2022 show further increases in both arrivals and departures, with overseas visitors from 60 visa-waiver countries allowed to enter New Zealand from early May 2022, subject to meeting border entry criteria (see Reopening the New Zealand border (Immigration New Zealand).

Border crossings can be further classified into three main passenger types:

Visitors from overseas making short-term trips (less than 12 months). New Zealand residents making short-term trips. Migrants (people changing their country of residence).

This breakdown is not immediately known at the time of border crossing but becomes available with the processing of arrival cards and migration estimation.

Australia dominates overseas visitor arrivalsOf the 54,300 overseas visitor arrivals in April 2022, almost 80 percent were from Australia, followed by the United Kingdom (4 percent) and United States (3 percent).

Almost 60 percent of overseas visitor arrivals in April 2022 were New Zealand citizens, making a trip here from their country of residence, which was mainly Australia," Mr Islam said.

"New Zealand citizens have typically been the largest single group of overseas visitor arrivals since COVID-19 border and travel restrictions were introduced in March 2020."

The main purpose of travel for overseas visitors in April 2022 was to visit friends and relatives (80 percent), followed by holiday/vacation (9 percent), and business (6 percent).

Highest number of New Zealand-resident travellersThere were 64,700 New Zealand residents returning from an overseas trip in April 2022. This is the highest number since border and travel restrictions were introduced in mid-March 2020.

Over half (54 percent) were returning from Australia, followed by the Cook Islands (11 percent), Fiji (9 percent), and India (6 percent). About two-thirds were visiting friends and relatives, and nearly a quarter were on holiday/vacation.

Non-New Zealand citizens drive net migration lossThere was a provisional net migration loss of 8,700 in the year ended April 2022, made up of 46,500 migrant arrivals and 55,200 migrant departures. This follows a provisional net loss of 2,800 in the year ended April 2021.

The net migration loss of 8,700 in the April 2022 year was driven by a net loss of 8,900 non-New Zealand citizens, which more than offset a small net gain of 200 New Zealand citizens.

This continues a reversal of historical patterns. New Zealand has usually had an annual net migration gain of non-New Zealand citizens and an annual net migration loss of New Zealand citizens.