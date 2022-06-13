Buller Emergency Management prepares for more weather coming in overnight

Monday, 13 June, 2022 - 15:07

Preparations for potential impacts from more weather coming in overnight are well underway in Buller.

Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been stood up in Westport with local and national agencies supporting the district.

A localised area in Granity has been affected by strong sea surges this morning causing State Highway 67 to close temporarily due to debris on the road, and moderate flooding to some coastal houses. One person decided to evacuate.

Mayor Jamie Cleine says: "The EOC is staffed and more staff are coming from outside the district.

Current forecasting and modelling shows we could have a similar night to last night with rain, wind and high sea swells. We are continuing to monitor the coast line across Buller.

Most of this morning's damage was centralised around northern Buller, but we are encouraging caution around all coastal areas.

"We have mobilised resources, activated our local partner agencies, and preparations to support residents in northern Buller are in full swing.

Residents in northern Buller who’s properties have been impacted by this morning's sea surges are strongly encouraged to self-evacuate to friends or families on higher ground.

Mr Cleine says: "We are working with our community coordinators on assessing the situation, and preparing our communities for further weather coming in tonight."

People are advised to take bedding, water, food, medication, warm clothes and to remember their pets when self-evacuating to friends and families.

"We know this is a very stressful time for Buller resident’s who have been through several severe flooding events in the last 12-months."

It is highly recommended that if residents decide to evacuate, they do this during daylight hours while roads are open and it is safe to drive.

EOC staff will issue a further update at 3pm.

For more information and to keep up to date go to Buller Emergency Management FB page, West Coast Emergency Management FB page, and listen to Coast FM.