Mana Whakahono signing signals new dawn - Taupo District Council

Monday, 13 June, 2022 - 16:24

TaupÅ District Council and NgÄti Turangitukua are moving forward together into a new future for the TÅ«rangi township and its surrounds after signing a historic Mana Whakahono Ä Rohe agreement on Saturday afternoon.

NgÄti TÅ«rangitukua is the NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa hapÅ« that holds mana whenua over TÅ«rangi township and its surrounds and includes its post-settlement entity, the NgÄti Turangitukua Charitable Trust. The hapÅ« is a major landowner in TÅ«rangi and much of the town’s community amenities and three waters infrastructure is located on reserves they own.

The signing was held at a formal powhiri hosted by NgÄti Turangitukua at Hirangi Marae in TÅ«rangi, attended by NgÄti Turangitukua hapÅ«, TaupÅ District Council elected members and staff, TÅ«rangi-Tongariro Community Board members and NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa Ariki TÄ Tumu Te Heuheu.

Both parties thanked the other for having the patience and fortitude to work through the three years of negotiations that preceded the Mana Whakahono agreement and looked towards the future.

NgÄti Turangitukua MÄori Committee chair Hine Mohi said the signing marked a significant milestone but added that co-governance was only the beginning of a journey of collaboration, inclusion, equity and justice.

Ms Mohi said it is vital that the hapÅ« participates in decision-making that affects the land, environment and wellbeing of its people. In signing this document NgÄti Turangitukua demonstrates that the hapÅ« looks forward to an environment of cooperation and commitment, she said.

TaupÅ District Mayor David Trewavas agreed, saying that the occasion represented the end of one journey and the start of another and appropriately came just as Matariki, the MÄori New Year, was about to begin.

"I am glad to lead a council that’s helping to redress some of the pain you have all received and that’s coming together here to create a brighter future for TÅ«rangi," Mr Trewavas said. "We have an opportunity to be a shining example to the rest of the nation, an opportunity to show the benefits that come from co-governance, to show that it’s not something to be scared of but something to be embraced."

Council chief executive Gareth Green thanked NgÄti Turangitukua’s lead negotiator Tina Porou for her tenacity, the hapÅ« for its aroha and patience and the TÅ«rangi-Tongariro Community Board for its support.

"Hopefully with this signing of the agreement we can sit at the table together and make the most of the best things for this town…I think this gives a real opportunity to move the town forward."

NgÄti Turangitukua lead negotiator Tina Porou said the journey towards the Mana Whakahono had been tough and gave her thanks to the hapÅ« and the council.

"We’ve been trying things that have never been done before with communities that have always done something the same way and where sharing power means giving up something.

"This is the opportunity to create again a platform that says: ‘those in TÅ«rangi, we decide what’s right for us’."

Ms Porou also paid tribute to the TÅ«rangi-Tongariro Community Board which had supported the Mana Whakahono throughout though it meant the eventual disestablishment of the board for the new co-governance committee. The community board will be disestablished at the end of the current triennium in October.

The Mana Whakahono covers Resource Management Act [RMA], Local Government Act and Reserve Act matters and was agreed between the parties after extensive discussion and negotiation. It will be implemented by a co-governance committee equally made up of NgÄti TÅ«rangitukua and council appointees.

A Mana Whakahono Ä Rohe is a tool provided for by the RMA designed to enable tangata whenua and local authorities to discuss and record how they will work together on resource management matters, including joint decision making. The new Mana Whakahono agreement embeds this into a wider collaborative framework aimed at establishing a genuine equitable partnership.