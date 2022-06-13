Buller Emergency Management supports self-evacuation in northern Buller

Monday, 13 June, 2022 - 16:51

EOC staff are visiting properties to assist residents with voluntarily self-evacuation in Ngakawau, Hector, Granity and Mokihinui.

Mayor Jamie Cleine says: "EOC staff have been out this afternoon to meet with residents in Ngakawau, Granity, Hector and Mokihinui to support these particularly affected communities.

We anticipated that tonight will be a similar night to last night with rain, wind and high sea swells and encourage self-evacuation of residents who’s properties have been impacted by this morning's sea surges."

Metservice has issued severe weather watches and warnings for strong winds and heavy swells for Buller.

Waka Kotahi have advised State Highway 67 will be closed from Granity to Mokihinui from 8.30pm - 11.00pm during the high tide which is at 9.50pm.

Mr Cleine: "Going out into these rural areas and encouraging residents to stay the night with friends and family on higher ground will ensure we reach the people who’s properties will be most impacted tonight."

A localised area in Granity has been affected by strong sea surges this morning which caused some flooding and debris across State Highway 67.

Most of this morning's damage was centralised around northern Buller, but caution is encouraged around all coastal areas.

Mr Cleine says: "Evacuation is not mandatory at this stage but we strongly recommend that residents

self-evacuate to friends or family at higher ground if they feel unsafe."

People are advised to take bedding, water, food, medication, warm clothes and to remember their pets when self-evacuating to friends and families.

"We know this is a very stressful time for Buller resident’s who have been through several weather events in the last 12-months."

If residents need assistance to self-evacuate, they can call the Civil Defence Duty phone on 03 769 9323.

For more information and to keep up to date go to Buller Emergency Management FB page, West Coast Emergency Management FB page, and listen to Coast FM.