Matariki exhibition a poignant new beginning for Auckland artists - Heritage NZ

Monday, 13 June, 2022 - 17:12

A presentation featuring work by the MÄpura Studios will take pride of place in the well known historic home in Mt Albert which is cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga. Entitled Wishing Upon a Star the exhibition marks a coming together of MÄpura artists to celebrate Matariki through art - a time to remember the past, celebrate the present and dream about what lies ahead.

The exhibition is one of the first opportunities for this commuty of vulnerable artists to work together after several years after being impacted by Covid 19 restrictions which prevented them from leaving their homes and meeting in person to create art.

The exhibition is named for Hiwa-i-te-rangi, the wishing star, which represents hopes and wishes for a new beginning and a brighter future.

Don’t miss:

-Wishing Upon a Star at Alberton - June 29-July 3 (10.30am-4pm). Free entry to exhibition; normal admission price to view house.

-Special evening event at Alberton - July 1 (6-8pm) - featuring some light-based works to enjoy. (Registration required - Ph 09-845-5361)