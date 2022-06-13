Trans-Tasman shipping could boost trade and jobs - Maritime Union of NZ

Monday, 13 June, 2022 - 17:17

The Maritime Union says the election of a Labor Government in Australia could provide potential benefits for trans-Tasman shipping.

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the re-introduction of Australian and New Zealand flagged and crewed vessels was an obvious way forward to solve ongoing transport disruption.

He says there has been a huge change in attitudes towards local shipping with industry now demanding reliable and secure shipping - a transformation from "just in time" to "just in case" thinking in the logistics sector.

Mr Harrison says there was strong potential with similar Government’s in both countries that could align shipping policies and build regional transport links.

"We have had some very positive results in New Zealand with the Government working with local shipping companies to develop coastal shipping, and there are strong reasons to expand this to regional shipping services."

He says dedicated trans-Tasman shipping could assist with the ongoing congestion and delays in international shipping.

"It is essential New Zealand and Australia build up our blue water shipping capacity and have our own crews and ships providing secure supply chains."