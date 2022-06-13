Horowhenua Weather Event - Update 6 4.30pm - Monday 13 June 2022

Monday, 13 June, 2022 - 17:55

A minor landslip has occurred at the Levin Landfill. Top soil and grass has shifted on one of the cells and disconnected some pipework from one of the gas wells onsite. Specialised contractors, gasfitters and Envirowaste staff are currently assessing the situation and working on resolving the issue. The clay liner on the cell has not been effected.

The gas flare, which extracts and dispels gas from the Landfill, is currently offline due to high winds and intermittent power supply.

Chief Executive, Monique Davidson says "Through active monitoring of the Landfill site, Council staff observed the landslide and immediately escalated the issue. Clearly this is a concern, and right now our focus is on ensuring we are taking the time to assess the situation and find a resolution."

The exposed gas does not cause any immediate danger to the community. Further updates will be provided once the situation is understood better.

Council has notified the Levin Landfill Project Management Group. We will provide an update as we know more.