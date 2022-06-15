'Seal silly season strikes again'

Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 - 11:12

People enjoying the country’s coastlines are being urged to admire NZ fur seals/kekeno from a safe distance, as the mammals come ashore for winter.

Reports are flooding in from around the country of adventurous seals turning up in unusual areas.

"It’s that time of year again - seal silly season," says Marine Science Advisor Laura Boren. "Despite it happening every winter, it takes people by surprise."

"It’s exciting because it really indicates that fur seals are doing well, and this time of year provides for some unique and special encounters with them."

Between May and September young seals, and male seals of any age, can be spotted as they leave their breeding colonies to explore and rest. This includes newly weaned pups finding their way in the world.

"We’ve had reports from the West Coast, where a seal turned up at the Hokitika Transfer Station, a three or four km swim from the sea, all the way up to Northland, where two seals were recently moved off the main road in Whangarei," says Laura Boren.

In May, a kekeno was rescued in Otago after becoming entangled in fishing gear, the third to be successfully freed in the area since late April.

Although kekeno are marine mammals, they spend much of their time on land resting and basking in the sun. They are most often found on rocky shores but are curious and exploratory by nature, occasionally traveling up rivers. Last October, one adventurous seal in the Waikato ventured to the Hobbiton movie set, 90km inland.

Laura Boren said people may feel concerned seeing young pups alone, or seals regurgitating, sneezing, coughing, or crying.

"This is all part of their normal behaviour, and they are very resilient animals. Watch, enjoy them from a distance, and let them be. Call the DOC hotline only if they are in immediate danger, like relaxing on a road, severely injured, or tangled in debris."

www.doc.govt.nz

DOC takes a hands-off approach with seals and will only intervene if the animal is in danger, or in high-traffic urban areas.

One way for people to help keep kekeno safe during this season is to keep dogs under control.

"If you are walking your dog in areas where seals regularly haul out, or see a seal on your beach, put your dog on a lead until you are away from the seal," says Laura Boren.

"Nearly half of the hotline calls we receive about dogs and wildlife interactions are seals or sea lions being harassed or attacked. This is bound to be a fraction of what occurs."

"It’s a year-round issue but particularly this time of year, when you can come across seals in unexpected places."

If you see a seal which is severely injured, being harassed, or in obvious danger, call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).