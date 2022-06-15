Council 'refuses to trim a cent from Tupuna Maunga Authority’s wasteful budget'

Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 - 12:17

Questions are being raised around why Auckland Council has granted Tupuna Maunga Authority a 20% ($2 million) operational budget increase at a time that it is raising rates, selling parks and cutting services in order to stay afloat.

The Honour the Maunga tree protection group says it is ironic the Council is charging Auckland ratepayers more for delivering less, while bankrolling highly unpopular, environmentally destructive activities that will deliver little or no value to Aucklanders.

Honour the Maunga is a community group who has for the past 2.5 years fought to prevent the Authority from felling Owairaka Mt Albert’s exotic trees. In all the Authority plans to rid Tamaki Makaurau Auckland’s maunga of some 2500 non-native trees.

Spokesperson Anna Radford says her group put in submissions and also wrote to councillors suggesting how $2 million could be trimmed from the Authority’s budget yet the 7 June Extraordinary Governing Body meeting voted to pass TÅ«puna Maunga Authority’s budget completely unchanged.

"We have it on good advice that the Authority’s budget appears to be one of the (if not the) only ones that is going up significantly, despite there being many opportunities for cost efficiency.

"What’s more, Auckland Council has no idea of what value for money is being delivered by any part of the Authority - or even if the operational plan’s action items are even delivered upon at all."

Ms Radford says the group’s mission is to save the trees and it is not against the Authority in itself. It also supports the co-governance body being publicly funded. However, it questions why…

Auckland Council is charging ratepayers a Climate Action Targeted Rate, while at the same time giving the Authority nearly $1.5 million to cut down perfectly healthy climate managing trees over the coming year. This is despite a Court of Appeal finding that the Authority and the Council both acted unlawfully by not consulting about the intention to remove all of Åwairaka Mt Albert’s 345 exotic trees and issuing a non-notified resource consent to do so.

Services are being slashed across the city, yet the Council approved more than $80,000 for the Authority’s events. These events are often poorly attended, including one a couple of years ago where the only attendees were the Authority’s people and maunga tree protectors.

The Council approved the Authority’s $125,000 budget to progress the UNESCO World Heritage bid even though it is likely to fail due to significant community disquiet around the proposal to rid Auckland’s maunga of all non-native trees. Read more here.

However, the true situation with the Authority’s expenditure is far worse than a glance at its latest operational budgets would suggest, including the following:

$150,000 spent on the Authority’s website: A while ago Honour the Maunga happened upon an item in a Council document that suggested the Authority’s website had cost $50,000 to develop even though it only has very basic functionality. Official information requests revealed the website actually cost a staggering $150,000. Even with extremely generous cost estimates, this would be at least five times what one would expect to pay for a website of this nature.

Åwairaka tree legal fees cost more than $910,000 + GST - with more to come: Official information requests show, as May 2022, TÅ«puna Maunga Authority and Auckland Council had spent a total of $910,382 defending the Åwairaka tree judicial action. Court costs have yet to be awarded against both organisations and the Supreme Court has yet to decide whether or not to grant the Authority leave to appeal the decision. Either way, the costs to ratepayers will continue to grow.