Spread the word on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day - Marlborough Council

Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 - 13:10

If you see something, say something. That is the message today on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Council’s Community Partnerships Advisor Jodie Griffiths says it is hard to imagine that anyone would deliberately want to harm an elderly person, but unfortunately elder abuse is a problem in every community.

"It is timely to spread the word this week about this form of abuse. Some instances of elder abuse are intended to exploit the person financially. We have all heard of fraudulent schemes targeting seniors," Mrs Griffiths said.

"In other cases, it’s negligence - for example when caregivers don’t provide the basic necessities, like nutritious food, appropriate medication, safety or assistance with hygiene," she said.

"Sometimes the elderly become isolated which can leave them vulnerable to abuse. Groups like the TÅtara Club provide older people with a safe, warm and friendly place to socialise," Mrs Griffiths said.

The TÅtara Club, run by Enliven Positive Ageing Services, operates in Blenheim and Picton. It offers day activity programmes to maintain interests and skills, meet others and share activities and experiences in the community. Transport is provided as well as home cooked morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea.