Medium: technical design guide for creating better medium density housing

Kiwis are moving into new townhouses and apartments to the disappointment of hearing the neighbour’s TV or pet cavoodle, car parking struggles, overheating in summer, and poorly laid out living spaces. A new architecture book aims to improve the design of townhouses and apartments in New Zealand and change Kiwi attitudes towards density.

EBOSS is pleased to present Medium: A technical design guide for creating better medium density housing in Aotearoa New Zealand, the latest book from architect, lecturer and author, Guy Marriage.

Hot off the heels of TALL: The Design and Construction of High-Rise Architecture (2019) and Modern Apartment Design (2021), this latest book written by Guy Marriage and published by EBOSS delves into the growing importance of medium density housing in New Zealand.

While New Zealand has a shaky history of medium density design - helped least of all by the leaky building crisis of the ’90s - recent changes to density rules mean greater density is here to stay. In writing Medium, Marriage hopes to shift attitudes in the New Zealand construction industry, providing guidance and practical solutions so that new townhouses and apartments are designed with the same comfort, quality and longevity we expect from our traditional housing - and with a bigger focus on community.

"Medium density housing is a big, bold new step for Aotearoa and we need to be sure that we are all as well prepared for it as possible," says Marriage. "We are pushing people to think of medium density as not just another residential housing project, but as something way more than just housing. Medium density is the future of housing for us all, and while you may not be living in medium density housing now, it is fairly certain that your children will be one day."

While aimed at architects and architectural designers, the 240-page book will provide a fascinating source of reference for anyone who has an interest in creating and living in better, denser urban environments. Illustrated throughout with clear and colourful diagrams, there is a quirky, joyful sense of fun about both the writing and the illustrations.

Early chapters explore reasons why New Zealand needs to densify its cities, issues that are yet to be resolved and advice specific to medium density design including the importance of creating community space. In the central section of the book Medium focuses on the nitty-gritty of design, taking an in-depth look at key elements including inter-tenancy walls and floors, external facades, ventilation and plumbing, and bringing in real-life examples that give the book a unique practical focus.

"Where this book is different is that it ties in the input from 30 industry-leading product suppliers with information on their materials and systems," says Marriage. This collaboration has resulted in a book that not only debates issues surrounding the design and construction of medium density homes, but also provides potential solutions to those issues.

Marriage ends the book by showcasing four New Zealand developments where medium density living has been highly successful. Here he outlines key planning and design choices that have resulted in liveable spaces, with generous outdoor living areas - both common and private - playing a crucial role in the overall livability of the homes, and the sense of community felt by residents.

Medium’s timing - at a point where regulations are making way for more medium density developments and the appetite for medium density living from Kiwis is increasing - makes the book all the more pertinent.

"Now is the perfect time for Medium," says Pamela Bell, Innovation Consultant, Project Bellbird. "Guy Marriage and EBOSS are well-aligned and perfectly timed in envisaging a future of better built medium-density housing. Developers, planners, designers and builders would all benefit from Marriage’s superb writing and the efforts of EBOSS to seize this opportunity to influence a better future built environment for Aotearoa."

For Marriage, who has lived in medium density housing for over thirty years, Medium is simply his way of helping Kiwis move towards a future where living in high-quality, comfortable medium density communities is the norm. By sharing not only his experience and knowledge but also pulling together the advice of industry experts and product suppliers in a single guide, he is bringing New Zealand architects a step closer to achieving that goal.

"Whether we are renting, owning a home or flatting, we all deserve the best standard of housing we can get, especially in our medium density future," says Marriage. "I wanted to bring everything together in one place to enable all of us, both the experienced and the beginner, to come up with designs for a better New Zealand."

Medium by Guy Marriage can be purchased online here: www.mediumdensity.nz