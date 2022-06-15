Waikato student leaders get a jump start on Uni - University of Waikato

Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 - 15:50

The Waikato Management School (WMS) at the University of Waikato was humming with aspiring leaders on Tuesday (14 June) as 33 Year 13 students from six Waikato secondary schools came together at the Hamilton campus to take part in the first face-to-face hub day for the WMS Leadership Academy.

WMS launched the academy as a pilot in term one with high school students across Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions. The programme has been designed for ambitious, self-motivated students with the aim of supporting them to become stronger leaders who are better equipped to make a positive difference in their school, future careers and communities.

Legacy Davies from Hillcrest High School was close to tears when her teachers approached her to be part of the programme.

"It was a big gift saying: ‘here’s what we think about you’," Legacy says.

"This leadership experience is a huge thing for me, and to represent my school is a real bonus."

Legacy says the Leadership Academy has given her more confidence and allowed her to get a taste of university, all while pushing her out of her comfort zone.

"It’s really good mingling with other schools and experiencing something that I’ve never experienced before. Personally, I never thought I would get this opportunity to do leadership, but I’m just having a really great day."

Tuesday's event, led by WMS Distinguished Alumni Jamie Fitzgerald, was packed with inspiring talks, leadership coaching and networking, as well as interactive sessions which brought to life the leadership theory students learned in their tutorials.

Jamie is CEO of the consultancy business, Inspiring Performance and an avid adventurer who has walked unaided to the South Pole and holds the world record for rowing across the Atlantic Ocean.

St John’s College Principal Shane Tong put forward eight students for the programme.

"These opportunities are very rare. We ask a lot of our leaders and we call on them for all sorts of things. They deserve something back and this is an opportunity for that to happen," Shane says.

Students also complete one of WMS flagship first-year papers, Introduction to Leadership Communication which means they will have one credit if they go to university.

Christian Pogai of Hamilton Boys’ High School says the paper is a good opportunity to get a head start on university.

"I really enjoyed today because I got the university experience as a high school student."

Christian hopes to study for a business degree at WMS before transferring overseas to continue his studies at a business school in Utah.

WMS Pro Vice-Chancellor Matt Bolger says WMS, ranked number one in New Zealand for business and economics, focuses on empowering people to grow thriving businesses in a thriving society, in a thriving world.

"It may be cliche but these students are going to be our leaders in the future, and we want to empower them to grow so they can make an even bigger impact in the world," Matt says.

The Bay of Plenty Hub Day will be held on Thursday at the University of Waikato’s Tauranga campus before the programme concludes with a Summit in August in Hamilton.